Burden returns against the Rebels

Craig Burden is probably the biggest surprise selection in the Sharks team for the game against the Rebels. He should be adding a bit of much needed physicality when he comes on as replacement.
Pepsi Buthelezi and Ruben van Heerden have been promoted to start, and Aphelele Fassi slots in at full back keeping Curwin Bosch to make an impact from the bench. Luke Stringer will most likely make his Super Rugby debut later in the game.
Grant Williams is still preferred on the bench over Cam Wright (unless he is injured, but who knows). Marius Louw features on the bench.
I do feel the loose trio needs a JLDP / Tyler Paul / Van der Walt to really make an impact. Hopefully at least one of them will be available in the next couple of weeks.
1. Beast Mtawarira
2. Akker van der Merwe
3. Coenie Oosthuizen
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Phepsi Buthelezi
7. Jacques Vermeulen
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder (C)
10. Robert du Preez
11. Makazole Mapimpi
12. Andre Esterhuizen
13. Lukhanyo Am
14. Sbu Nkosi
15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
16. Craig Burden
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Thomas du Toit
19. Gideon Koegelenberg
20. Luke Stringer
21. Grant Williams
22. Marius Louw
23. Curwin Bosch
Good to see Craig there. After two weeks of disillusionment, please Sharks, make us proud…
@pastorshark (Comment 1) : Couldn’t agree more. However if our game plan hasn’t changed this is nothing more than 2 new bodies to the same old show.
@coolfusion (Comment 2) : And the way the rebels took the Lions apart in the first half our crashing game with no intelligent backline options is exactly what the rebels want.
Any idea when PVdW is supposed to be back? I heard somewhere around the same time as JLdP, which sucks because without Paul in the mix, we are very light in the back row and even on the bench. Vermuelen has never lived up to his potential, and I’m sure his head is in Europe now as well, Phepsi while an awesome young talent is also not a very large abrasive type player. Sadly Dan is going to have to continue to carry the grunt load with Van Heerden, because we know that Hyron can be a lightie in the tight/loose. I understand that there are few other options in the forwards to select due to injury, but wow this pack seems so unbalanced to me, and quite lightweight.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 4) : If GreatSharkSays has been complaining about the back 5 balance before this, he/she is going to have a field day with these selections, and sadly is probably spot on right.