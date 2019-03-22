And then there was 14 (again)!!!

As from the 2021 Super rugby season Japan’s Sunwolves will be axed from Super Rugby reducing the total number of teams back to 14.

The very unpopular conference system will also disappear with the Sunwolves as the competition will return to its previous round-robin format.

Now a lot of reasons is given as to why the decision was made ranging from reports that SANZAAR (South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby) was not prepared to bankroll the Sunwolves after Japan’s rugby board withdrew financial support, South African teams complaining about distances travelled to Tokyo and Singapore for the Sunwolves’ home games, Japan support for France (against South Africa) in the 2023 World Cup bidding, concern about the number of non-Japanese in their team raising questions over their core mission of developing Japanese home-grown rugby players, the Sunwolves refusal to pay a “non-negotiable” participation fee of about 1 billion yen ($9 million) a year to stay in Super Rugby, viewer number of Sunwolves games, etc.

As usual I’m sure there will be the usual 3 stories (my side, your side and the truth) with the real reasons probably in there somewhere but do we really care why?

So how will this now work? Each team will play 13 games (with 2 byes also included) in the round-robin stage . Home and away games will vary between 6 or 7 according to an alternating two yearly match schedule. The top 6 teams will then progress to the knockout stage where the top 2 teams will have a bye and the teams ranked third to sixth will play quarterfinals. The winners of the quarterfinals will then play the top 2 teams in semi-final games with the two winner playing in the final.

Now before celebrating to much lets just have a quick look at what will be a problem that I foresee. Only 4 of the 14 teams is based in South Africa. This will result in SA team playing 5 away games in Argentina, Australia and New Zeeland resulting in 5 to 6 weeks of touring depending on the match schedule.

But no ja I suppose we can’t get everything we want and personally I think that if this is what must be done to get back to a proper round-robin format it is worth it