Sharks vs Rebels


Written by Udo Lütge (pastorshark)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 23 Mar 2019 at 16:45

This evening sees the Sharks take on the Rebels in an important game for the men from the coast. After two poor games against South African opposition, the Sharks will want to get a good result against their first Australian opposition of the year.

With the Stormers falling short against the Hurricanes and the Bulls currently being thumped by the Chiefs, the Sharks will want to make the most of the chance to make up ground in the South African conference.

After initially being named on the bench to much fanfare, it seems that Craig Burden will be sitting this one out with an injury after all. It will be interesting to see new man Ruben van Heerden in the number 4 jersey. Marius Louw is also back in action and Luke Stringer gets a spot on the bench. Here are is the team for today…

1. Beast Mtawarira, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 4. Ruben van Heerden, 5. Hyron Andrews, 6. Phepsi Buthelezi, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Daniel du Preez, 9. Louis Schreuder (C), 10. Robert du Preez, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 15. Aphelele Fassi, Replacements: 16. Kerron van Vuuren, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. Thomas du Toit, 19. Gideon Koegelenberg, 20. Luke Stringer, 21. Grant Williams, 22. Marius Louw, 23. Curwin Bosch



  • But wow! The Bulls have been schooled today! I didn’t pick that one…

    Comment 1, posted at 23.03.19 16:47:00 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 50 up!! 13-51…just wow!

    Comment 2, posted at 23.03.19 16:49:11 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 2) : They weren’t in this game from the start. Not too much of a surprise.

    Comment 3, posted at 23.03.19 16:54:27 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Slaughter at Loftus…it ends 20-56…

    Comment 4, posted at 23.03.19 16:55:26 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 3) : No fire. Chiefs just less boring…

    Comment 5, posted at 23.03.19 16:55:29 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 3) : The Bulls have been very up and down…great against the Stormers…kak against the Jaguares…good against the Lions and Sharks…past kak against the Chiefs…

    Comment 6, posted at 23.03.19 16:56:44 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 6) : Weird SR were having so far….just impossible to call.

    Comment 7, posted at 23.03.19 17:00:51 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 7) : Exactly…Waratahs almost lose to the Sunwolves, but beat the Crusaders. The Chiefs do lose to the Sunwolves and then thump the Bulls away. Up and downs everywhere!

    Comment 8, posted at 23.03.19 17:02:29 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Rasta with the whistle today…

    Comment 9, posted at 23.03.19 17:10:25 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Looks quite windy at the ground…

    Comment 10, posted at 23.03.19 17:12:20 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Come on, Sharks!!

    Comment 11, posted at 23.03.19 17:13:07 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Philip van der Walt gee-ing the boys up in the tunnel…

    Comment 12, posted at 23.03.19 17:15:01 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Here we go…

    Comment 13, posted at 23.03.19 17:16:25 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Rebels running it from their 22 right from the get-go, but good Sharks defence puts them under pressure…

    Comment 14, posted at 23.03.19 17:18:12 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Nice Sharrks urgency in their first period of ball possesion…12 phases earns them a penalty…good start…

    Comment 15, posted at 23.03.19 17:20:03 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And the Sharks kick it to the corner…

    Comment 16, posted at 23.03.19 17:20:57 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks earn another penalty and kick for the corner again…

    Comment 17, posted at 23.03.19 17:21:36 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • A poor lineout by the Sharks…but they get away with it because the Rebels knock it on…5m scrum…

    Comment 18, posted at 23.03.19 17:22:22 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Rasta is being a bit of a moaner, giving the Sharks stick…

    Comment 19, posted at 23.03.19 17:23:12 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Du Preez scooooores!!!!

    Comment 20, posted at 23.03.19 17:24:20 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And Rasta still chirping…relax, son!

    Comment 21, posted at 23.03.19 17:24:41 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good strength by du Preez and it is 7-0 after 7 minutes…

    Comment 22, posted at 23.03.19 17:25:22 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • I know it is only 7 minutes in, but where was this intensity the last two games? This would’ve been so much more competitive

    Comment 23, posted at 23.03.19 17:25:37 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Recycling of the ball has been very quick for the Sharks today…that has been key up to now…

    Comment 24, posted at 23.03.19 17:26:02 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 23) : Exactly!! The frustration of the Sharks supporter…where was this against SA opposition?!?!

    Comment 25, posted at 23.03.19 17:27:08 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Another poor Akker throw…that is 2 lineout losses in 3…come on!!

    Comment 26, posted at 23.03.19 17:27:44 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 25) : The team seems hesitant and in disbelief against local opposition

    Comment 27, posted at 23.03.19 17:27:57 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • The Sharks scrum crunches the Rebels but then we concede a penalty at the breakdown…

    Comment 28, posted at 23.03.19 17:28:27 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 26) : Rebels are doing fantastic work disrupting the line outs

    Comment 29, posted at 23.03.19 17:28:41 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Really top pressure defence by the Sharks and the Rebels lose 40m…an unlucky knock in the tackle robs the Sharks of a chance to make use of the turnover…

    Comment 30, posted at 23.03.19 17:30:42 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • More good Sharks defence and they turn it over…

    Comment 31, posted at 23.03.19 17:31:16 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Really good Sharks intensity and they force another knock…keep it up!

    Comment 32, posted at 23.03.19 17:32:04 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • So much good pressure from the sharks, if they keep this up the rebels will be dead on their feet before halftime

    Comment 33, posted at 23.03.19 17:32:41 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Our scrum has been dominant…

    Comment 34, posted at 23.03.19 17:33:31 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Butch telling us that Cam Wright is injured (ah, so that answers that…)

    Comment 35, posted at 23.03.19 17:34:05 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 33) : Really good stuff…

    Comment 36, posted at 23.03.19 17:34:21 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 35) : Wouldn’t mind Williams on the field with this game plan

    Comment 37, posted at 23.03.19 17:34:41 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Du Preez now taking a shot at goal…and he nails it…

    Comment 38, posted at 23.03.19 17:34:54 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 10-0 after 17 minutes…

    Comment 39, posted at 23.03.19 17:35:16 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Our reception of kickoffs have not been very good…

    Comment 40, posted at 23.03.19 17:35:41 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Rasta gave a free kick agaist us in a shot…but he has warned the Rebels twice now that he WILL give a free kick and hasn’t…how does that work?

    Comment 41, posted at 23.03.19 17:36:36 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We almost lost another lineout…

    Comment 42, posted at 23.03.19 17:37:00 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 41) : It’s rasta just feel relief that it isn’t peyper, we would’ve had 4 yellow cards already

    Comment 43, posted at 23.03.19 17:37:36 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Du Preez kicks the ball directly into touch…what a waste…

    Comment 44, posted at 23.03.19 17:37:42 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 43) : :mrgreen:

    Comment 45, posted at 23.03.19 17:38:10 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Oh dear…after such good defence we give away a super soft try…what the hell was that?!?!

    Comment 46, posted at 23.03.19 17:39:02 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Swak…

    Comment 47, posted at 23.03.19 17:39:26 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 10-7 after 22 minuutes…

    Comment 48, posted at 23.03.19 17:39:55 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Nice little kick by Fassi and English can only run it out…

    Comment 49, posted at 23.03.19 17:42:15 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Attacking lineout…make it good…

    Comment 50, posted at 23.03.19 17:42:32 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Nice to see am has rediscovered his mojo

    Comment 51, posted at 23.03.19 17:42:34 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Good quick recycling, but the Sharks can’t score…penalty Sharks…

    Comment 52, posted at 23.03.19 17:43:56 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Take the scrum?

    Comment 53, posted at 23.03.19 17:44:11 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Esterhuizen could be the best inside center in the country if he could just hold on to the ball in contact

    Comment 54, posted at 23.03.19 17:44:15 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • But they will take the shot…

    Comment 55, posted at 23.03.19 17:44:38 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 53) : We should take the scrum

    Comment 56, posted at 23.03.19 17:44:41 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 54) : Yup…

    Comment 57, posted at 23.03.19 17:45:01 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 56) : I agree…

    Comment 58, posted at 23.03.19 17:45:18 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 13-7 after 27 minutes…

    Comment 59, posted at 23.03.19 17:45:42 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Jeepers, but our lineouts are poor…it takes away so many options!!

    Comment 60, posted at 23.03.19 17:46:58 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • This time we steal a lineout…great Stuff Hyron Andrews…

    Comment 61, posted at 23.03.19 17:47:23 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Rebels hooker practices our calls throws it straight to hiren

    Comment 62, posted at 23.03.19 17:47:33 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 62) : Hyron

    Comment 63, posted at 23.03.19 17:47:48 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • What a poor passage of play…
    Akker lets the ball be stripped from him, the Rebels with a kak kick, Mapimpi with a kakker one! Akker is down…and he’s had a bit of a mare…

    Comment 64, posted at 23.03.19 17:48:54 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 62) : He did that better than Akker has… :mrgreen:

    Comment 65, posted at 23.03.19 17:49:38 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Oh my word…Rebels stroll through…

    Comment 66, posted at 23.03.19 17:50:37 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 66) : How kak have they been after minute 10 same shit as against the bulls. What the actual fart…….

    Comment 67, posted at 23.03.19 17:51:30 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • We have defended brilliantly for 30 minutes…but two moments of madness/lack of concentration/walkabout have led to two soft tries… :cry:

    Comment 68, posted at 23.03.19 17:51:51 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • The Rebels take the lead for the first time…13-14 after 32 minutes…

    Comment 69, posted at 23.03.19 17:52:31 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Fassi doing his best Bosch imitation with the revolving door defense

    Comment 70, posted at 23.03.19 17:52:46 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Ohhhh myyyy wooooord…

    Comment 71, posted at 23.03.19 17:53:03 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Poor play by Fassi again…bad knock and the Sharks under pressure again…

    Comment 72, posted at 23.03.19 17:53:33 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Wow, aimless stuff by the Sharks…and a period of possesion ends with us under pressure again…

    Comment 73, posted at 23.03.19 17:54:32 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We absorb hat and a clever bit of play puts the Rebels under pressure and we earn a penalty…

    Comment 74, posted at 23.03.19 17:55:08 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Don’t kick for fucking posts……

    Comment 75, posted at 23.03.19 17:55:53 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Another good du Preez kick and it is 16-14 after 37 minutes…

    Comment 76, posted at 23.03.19 17:57:01 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 75) : The problem is that we are nowhere in the linouts…being poor in that department robs us of so many options…

    Comment 77, posted at 23.03.19 17:57:46 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • No yellow for a deliberate knock??????????

    Comment 78, posted at 23.03.19 17:57:53 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 77) : True but keep taking the scrum

    Comment 79, posted at 23.03.19 17:58:18 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • We win another penalty…

    Comment 80, posted at 23.03.19 17:58:55 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 78) : Yeah, the guy got a bit lucky there…

    Comment 81, posted at 23.03.19 17:59:33 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 80) : Our rolling maul makes 30m and we kick for posts………….

    Comment 82, posted at 23.03.19 17:59:53 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 79) : Yeah, though we were 40m out…

    Comment 83, posted at 23.03.19 17:59:57 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Lots of no look 50 50 passes from sharks

    Comment 84, posted at 23.03.19 18:00:28 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 83) : Even rasta has to give a yellow after x amount of penalties

    Comment 85, posted at 23.03.19 18:00:36 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • That was a poor kick by du Preez this time…really poor…and it stays 16-14 as the halftime hooter goes…

    Comment 86, posted at 23.03.19 18:00:50 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 84) : Lots of no attempt 50 50 tackles also

    Comment 87, posted at 23.03.19 18:00:58 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 77) : Agree we are very shaky in line out. We will get bossed if we don’t tighten up.

    Comment 88, posted at 23.03.19 18:01:23 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Our first 15 minutes were brilliant…and then…meh…

    Comment 89, posted at 23.03.19 18:01:39 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 86) : If they can play the first 20 of the second half like the first 10 of the first, we can beat them

    Comment 90, posted at 23.03.19 18:01:47 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 87) : Ja we’ve been lucky on outcomes so far.

    Comment 91, posted at 23.03.19 18:02:02 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 88) : Even the commentators have mentioned the spoiling ability the rebels have had this season in line outs. We should have prepared better

    Comment 92, posted at 23.03.19 18:02:44 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 88) : That has been the key problem…it is as if our problems there and the fact that it has robbed us of options has just sucked the confidence out of the guys…

    Comment 93, posted at 23.03.19 18:03:08 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 92) : I don’t have confidence in our second row. Sorry.

    Comment 94, posted at 23.03.19 18:03:28 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Penalty count 10 vs 2 wonder if rasta is actually going to give the rebels a warning in the second half

    Comment 95, posted at 23.03.19 18:04:06 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 92) : We’ve had trouble there already this season…it is an area of weakness…

    Comment 96, posted at 23.03.19 18:04:10 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 96) : Just sooooooo frustrating

    Comment 97, posted at 23.03.19 18:04:37 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Backline not positioning themselves for defense. That last pop try by rebels too easy around the defense.

    Comment 98, posted at 23.03.19 18:08:32 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • The stats so far:
    - Possesion: 57% to the Sharks
    - Rucks won: 57% to the Sharks
    - more metres made, more carries, more penalties received…
    All in all we have been on top. But the problem is:
    - Linouts lost: 44% (3 out of 7)
    - 7 turnovers conceded
    - 2 poor defensive moments gave away tries
    And that saps us of momentum and confidence and suddenly it’s a close game…

    Comment 99, posted at 23.03.19 18:10:45 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Come on, men…let’s put together a good second half…

    Comment 100, posted at 23.03.19 18:11:45 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 99) : Need to protect that Ball more aimless passing instead of containing

    Comment 101, posted at 23.03.19 18:12:45 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • What sort of advantage over was that, Rasta?!He sees it’s a kak kick by Am and then shouts advantage over?!

    Comment 102, posted at 23.03.19 18:14:21 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Not a good start by the Sharks there…

    Comment 103, posted at 23.03.19 18:15:09 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Great Sharks defence! 13 phases on their line and finally they force a maul and get the turnover. Well done, Andre Esterhuizen…

    Comment 104, posted at 23.03.19 18:18:00 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • The Rebels went straight down in that scrum…but nothing given…hmmm…

    Comment 105, posted at 23.03.19 18:19:16 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good scrum and defensive clearance…

    Comment 106, posted at 23.03.19 18:19:43 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Scrum seems ok. Lineouts a worry

    Comment 107, posted at 23.03.19 18:19:52 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Rasta missed a forward pass that even Gavin Cowley saw… :mrgreen: Luckily the Rebels knock it on anyway…

    Comment 108, posted at 23.03.19 18:20:28 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 107) : yup…

    Comment 109, posted at 23.03.19 18:20:46 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Now he blows us in the scrum? Huh?

    Comment 110, posted at 23.03.19 18:22:00 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Really scrappy from bothsides right now…

    Comment 111, posted at 23.03.19 18:22:20 by pastorshark
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We really should try to unlock this backline more

    Comment 112, posted at 23.03.19 18:24:51 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • More scrappy play ends up with a great net result for the Sharks…come now, boys!!!

    • Comment 113, posted at 23.03.19 18:25:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Bosch on for Fassi, Koeggies on for van Heerden…

    • Comment 114, posted at 23.03.19 18:25:37 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Yes please…try tiiiiime!!

    • Comment 115, posted at 23.03.19 18:26:51 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Du Preez scored after very good continuity by the Sharks…and a quick coversion makes it 23-14 after 52 minutes…

    • Comment 116, posted at 23.03.19 18:28:04 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Two turnovers in no time by the Sharks and more pressure on the Rebels…

    • Comment 117, posted at 23.03.19 18:29:01 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • So 3 man overlap ans schrueder kicks, great kick but still

    • Comment 118, posted at 23.03.19 18:29:20 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Some more good play by the Sharks…but just not sure of that option to kick…

    • Comment 119, posted at 23.03.19 18:29:57 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • But we are getting on top here…now to put the foot down…

    • Comment 120, posted at 23.03.19 18:31:01 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • The backline is the key

    • Comment 121, posted at 23.03.19 18:31:55 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks almost in at the corner…but they get bundled out into touch…
    Wow, that is POOOOOR by the touch judge…no way that was out!!!!

    • Comment 122, posted at 23.03.19 18:32:06 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And the TMO doesn’t say anything?

    • Comment 123, posted at 23.03.19 18:33:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 5m scrum to the Sharks after the Rebels are scrappy again…bit of justice there?

    • Comment 124, posted at 23.03.19 18:34:47 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 124) : Blinde sambok,

    • Comment 125, posted at 23.03.19 18:35:37 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Tryyyyyyyyy!!!

    • Comment 126, posted at 23.03.19 18:35:48 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Mapimpi in

    • Comment 127, posted at 23.03.19 18:35:53 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Mapimpi scores straight off the setpiece…nice work by the backs there…

    • Comment 128, posted at 23.03.19 18:36:31 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Rob pushes another kick to the right so it is 28-14 after 59 minutes…

    • Comment 129, posted at 23.03.19 18:37:53 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Grant Williams on please schrueder needs to rest

    • Comment 130, posted at 23.03.19 18:38:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks almost intercept one…but Am just can’t hang on…

    • Comment 131, posted at 23.03.19 18:38:55 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 20 minutes to go for the bous point…come on, boys!!

    • Comment 132, posted at 23.03.19 18:39:28 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Rebels with 15 handling errors now…

    • Comment 133, posted at 23.03.19 18:42:26 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • It’s been 2 seasons and hyron andrews is yet to contest a ruck, we need grunt back in the second row

    • Comment 134, posted at 23.03.19 18:42:30 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • High tackle from offsides, is rasta bound bt religion not to give a 6

    • Comment 135, posted at 23.03.19 18:44:38 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 135) : *yellow

    • Comment 136, posted at 23.03.19 18:44:56 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Come on, boys…

    • Comment 137, posted at 23.03.19 18:45:01 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 134) : It is what it is now let’s focus on our strength. Get the back into space asap

    • Comment 138, posted at 23.03.19 18:45:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Hmmm…opportunity lost there…

    • Comment 139, posted at 23.03.19 18:46:35 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 138) : 12 minutes 2 tries for the bonus, let’s do it

    • Comment 140, posted at 23.03.19 18:46:52 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Score now, gents…

    • Comment 141, posted at 23.03.19 18:47:27 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Now ratsa is just being uptuse

    • Comment 142, posted at 23.03.19 18:49:16 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Every time we do half a thing Rasta gives free kick against us…every time they should get a free kick against them he lectures them and says don’t do it again, but doesn’t give a free kick…what the hell?!?!

    • Comment 143, posted at 23.03.19 18:49:42 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 142) : Is it just me or does Rasta really have to be quite so petulant…

    • Comment 144, posted at 23.03.19 18:50:24 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Looooots of handling errors now…

    • Comment 145, posted at 23.03.19 18:50:48 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 144) : Trying so hard not to favor local teams that he inadvertently favors the visitors

    • Comment 146, posted at 23.03.19 18:51:28 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • No bonus point if things carry on like this…but I will take the win…

    • Comment 147, posted at 23.03.19 18:52:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • There we go the ferarri is out the garage

    • Comment 148, posted at 23.03.19 18:52:33 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Maybe I spoke too early…Mapimpi scooooores…

    • Comment 149, posted at 23.03.19 18:52:40 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Mapimpi actually deserves motm what a game by the man

    • Comment 150, posted at 23.03.19 18:53:09 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Ooooh…Louw will get a card here…

    • Comment 151, posted at 23.03.19 18:54:26 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • There goes the bonus point…

    • Comment 152, posted at 23.03.19 18:55:06 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • So now he can go to his pocket

    • Comment 153, posted at 23.03.19 18:55:07 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Bosch still can’t tackle for shit

    • Comment 154, posted at 23.03.19 18:56:40 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Mapimpi drops the intercept…damn! We could have had a bonus point…

    • Comment 155, posted at 23.03.19 18:57:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Scrappy last 20 minutes…

    • Comment 156, posted at 23.03.19 18:59:32 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Well done boys!

    • Comment 157, posted at 23.03.19 19:02:31 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • The game is put out of its misery…28-14…

    • Comment 158, posted at 23.03.19 19:02:57 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We will definitely take that win! We are back in the conference race…back up to second with a game in hand over the Lions…much that was good and much that remains concerning…

    • Comment 159, posted at 23.03.19 19:03:59 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Big game against the Bulls next week. We have to put them away…but will we?

    • Comment 160, posted at 23.03.19 19:05:12 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • How often have South Africa had 4 teams in the play off places?

    • Comment 161, posted at 23.03.19 19:08:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 160) : Will we remember the awesome weapons we have in a 15 man team?

    • Comment 162, posted at 23.03.19 19:18:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Much better game from the Sharks in terms of momentum and some form of rhythm. Would like to see more unpredictablity by the forward runners, decoy runners to avert SA teams from knowing exactly how to defend against us and therefore physically dominate us and most importantly giving the ball carrier options with ball in hand. This becomes very important for next weekend.

    • Comment 163, posted at 23.03.19 19:31:57 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • Chiefs showed us how to put the Bulls away – fast game doing everything at pace. Bulls were always on the back foot and could not use their linespeed to shut the attack down. Question is can we play that type of game?

    Good win for the Sharks. Lineout was a shambles in the first half but improved in the second.

    What is wrong with our reserve centres? Cheap shots should not be part of the game

    • Comment 164, posted at 23.03.19 20:55:07 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well done guys. But WTF Louw ? That WWE move deserves a red card. See a citing and a ban coming his way.

    • Comment 165, posted at 23.03.19 21:22:16 by sudhir Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 163) : Yup…good comment…

    • Comment 166, posted at 23.03.19 21:58:22 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

