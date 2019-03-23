Sharks vs Rebels

This evening sees the Sharks take on the Rebels in an important game for the men from the coast. After two poor games against South African opposition, the Sharks will want to get a good result against their first Australian opposition of the year.
With the Stormers falling short against the Hurricanes and the Bulls currently being thumped by the Chiefs, the Sharks will want to make the most of the chance to make up ground in the South African conference.
After initially being named on the bench to much fanfare, it seems that Craig Burden will be sitting this one out with an injury after all. It will be interesting to see new man Ruben van Heerden in the number 4 jersey. Marius Louw is also back in action and Luke Stringer gets a spot on the bench. Here are is the team for today…
1. Beast Mtawarira, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 4. Ruben van Heerden, 5. Hyron Andrews, 6. Phepsi Buthelezi, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Daniel du Preez, 9. Louis Schreuder (C), 10. Robert du Preez, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 15. Aphelele Fassi, Replacements: 16. Kerron van Vuuren, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. Thomas du Toit, 19. Gideon Koegelenberg, 20. Luke Stringer, 21. Grant Williams, 22. Marius Louw, 23. Curwin BoschTweet
But wow! The Bulls have been schooled today! I didn’t pick that one…
50 up!! 13-51…just wow!
@pastorshark (Comment 2) : They weren’t in this game from the start. Not too much of a surprise.
Slaughter at Loftus…it ends 20-56…
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : No fire. Chiefs just less boring…
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : The Bulls have been very up and down…great against the Stormers…kak against the Jaguares…good against the Lions and Sharks…past kak against the Chiefs…
@pastorshark (Comment 6) : Weird SR were having so far….just impossible to call.
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : Exactly…Waratahs almost lose to the Sunwolves, but beat the Crusaders. The Chiefs do lose to the Sunwolves and then thump the Bulls away. Up and downs everywhere!
Rasta with the whistle today…
Looks quite windy at the ground…
Come on, Sharks!!
Philip van der Walt gee-ing the boys up in the tunnel…
Here we go…
Rebels running it from their 22 right from the get-go, but good Sharks defence puts them under pressure…
Nice Sharrks urgency in their first period of ball possesion…12 phases earns them a penalty…good start…
And the Sharks kick it to the corner…
Sharks earn another penalty and kick for the corner again…
A poor lineout by the Sharks…but they get away with it because the Rebels knock it on…5m scrum…
Rasta is being a bit of a moaner, giving the Sharks stick…
Du Preez scooooores!!!!
And Rasta still chirping…relax, son!
Good strength by du Preez and it is 7-0 after 7 minutes…
I know it is only 7 minutes in, but where was this intensity the last two games? This would’ve been so much more competitive
Recycling of the ball has been very quick for the Sharks today…that has been key up to now…
@jdolivier (Comment 23) : Exactly!! The frustration of the Sharks supporter…where was this against SA opposition?!?!
Another poor Akker throw…that is 2 lineout losses in 3…come on!!
@pastorshark (Comment 25) : The team seems hesitant and in disbelief against local opposition
The Sharks scrum crunches the Rebels but then we concede a penalty at the breakdown…
@pastorshark (Comment 26) : Rebels are doing fantastic work disrupting the line outs
Really top pressure defence by the Sharks and the Rebels lose 40m…an unlucky knock in the tackle robs the Sharks of a chance to make use of the turnover…
More good Sharks defence and they turn it over…
Really good Sharks intensity and they force another knock…keep it up!
So much good pressure from the sharks, if they keep this up the rebels will be dead on their feet before halftime
Our scrum has been dominant…
Butch telling us that Cam Wright is injured (ah, so that answers that…)
@jdolivier (Comment 33) : Really good stuff…
@pastorshark (Comment 35) : Wouldn’t mind Williams on the field with this game plan
Du Preez now taking a shot at goal…and he nails it…
10-0 after 17 minutes…
Our reception of kickoffs have not been very good…
Rasta gave a free kick agaist us in a shot…but he has warned the Rebels twice now that he WILL give a free kick and hasn’t…how does that work?
We almost lost another lineout…
@pastorshark (Comment 41) : It’s rasta just feel relief that it isn’t peyper, we would’ve had 4 yellow cards already
Du Preez kicks the ball directly into touch…what a waste…
@jdolivier (Comment 43) :
Oh dear…after such good defence we give away a super soft try…what the hell was that?!?!
Swak…
10-7 after 22 minuutes…
Nice little kick by Fassi and English can only run it out…
Attacking lineout…make it good…
Nice to see am has rediscovered his mojo
Good quick recycling, but the Sharks can’t score…penalty Sharks…
Take the scrum?
Esterhuizen could be the best inside center in the country if he could just hold on to the ball in contact
But they will take the shot…
@pastorshark (Comment 53) : We should take the scrum
@jdolivier (Comment 54) : Yup…
@jdolivier (Comment 56) : I agree…
13-7 after 27 minutes…
Jeepers, but our lineouts are poor…it takes away so many options!!
This time we steal a lineout…great Stuff Hyron Andrews…
Rebels hooker practices our calls throws it straight to hiren
@jdolivier (Comment 62) : Hyron
What a poor passage of play…
Akker lets the ball be stripped from him, the Rebels with a kak kick, Mapimpi with a kakker one! Akker is down…and he’s had a bit of a mare…
@jdolivier (Comment 62) : He did that better than Akker has…
Oh my word…Rebels stroll through…
@pastorshark (Comment 66) : How kak have they been after minute 10 same shit as against the bulls. What the actual fart…….
We have defended brilliantly for 30 minutes…but two moments of madness/lack of concentration/walkabout have led to two soft tries…
The Rebels take the lead for the first time…13-14 after 32 minutes…
Fassi doing his best Bosch imitation with the revolving door defense
Ohhhh myyyy wooooord…
Poor play by Fassi again…bad knock and the Sharks under pressure again…
Wow, aimless stuff by the Sharks…and a period of possesion ends with us under pressure again…
We absorb hat and a clever bit of play puts the Rebels under pressure and we earn a penalty…
Don’t kick for fucking posts……
Another good du Preez kick and it is 16-14 after 37 minutes…
@jdolivier (Comment 75) : The problem is that we are nowhere in the linouts…being poor in that department robs us of so many options…
No yellow for a deliberate knock??????????
@pastorshark (Comment 77) : True but keep taking the scrum
We win another penalty…
@jdolivier (Comment 78) : Yeah, the guy got a bit lucky there…
@pastorshark (Comment 80) : Our rolling maul makes 30m and we kick for posts………….
@jdolivier (Comment 79) : Yeah, though we were 40m out…
Lots of no look 50 50 passes from sharks
@pastorshark (Comment 83) : Even rasta has to give a yellow after x amount of penalties
That was a poor kick by du Preez this time…really poor…and it stays 16-14 as the halftime hooter goes…
@coolfusion (Comment 84) : Lots of no attempt 50 50 tackles also
@pastorshark (Comment 77) : Agree we are very shaky in line out. We will get bossed if we don’t tighten up.
Our first 15 minutes were brilliant…and then…meh…
@pastorshark (Comment 86) : If they can play the first 20 of the second half like the first 10 of the first, we can beat them
@jdolivier (Comment 87) : Ja we’ve been lucky on outcomes so far.
@coolfusion (Comment 88) : Even the commentators have mentioned the spoiling ability the rebels have had this season in line outs. We should have prepared better
@coolfusion (Comment 88) : That has been the key problem…it is as if our problems there and the fact that it has robbed us of options has just sucked the confidence out of the guys…
@jdolivier (Comment 92) : I don’t have confidence in our second row. Sorry.
Penalty count 10 vs 2 wonder if rasta is actually going to give the rebels a warning in the second half
@jdolivier (Comment 92) : We’ve had trouble there already this season…it is an area of weakness…
@pastorshark (Comment 96) : Just sooooooo frustrating
Backline not positioning themselves for defense. That last pop try by rebels too easy around the defense.
The stats so far:
- Possesion: 57% to the Sharks
- Rucks won: 57% to the Sharks
- more metres made, more carries, more penalties received…
All in all we have been on top. But the problem is:
- Linouts lost: 44% (3 out of 7)
- 7 turnovers conceded
- 2 poor defensive moments gave away tries
And that saps us of momentum and confidence and suddenly it’s a close game…
Come on, men…let’s put together a good second half…
@pastorshark (Comment 99) : Need to protect that Ball more aimless passing instead of containing
What sort of advantage over was that, Rasta?!He sees it’s a kak kick by Am and then shouts advantage over?!
Not a good start by the Sharks there…
Great Sharks defence! 13 phases on their line and finally they force a maul and get the turnover. Well done, Andre Esterhuizen…
The Rebels went straight down in that scrum…but nothing given…hmmm…
Good scrum and defensive clearance…
Scrum seems ok. Lineouts a worry
Rasta missed a forward pass that even Gavin Cowley saw… Luckily the Rebels knock it on anyway…
@coolfusion (Comment 107) : yup…
Now he blows us in the scrum? Huh?
Really scrappy from bothsides right now…
We really should try to unlock this backline more
More scrappy play ends up with a great net result for the Sharks…come now, boys!!!
Bosch on for Fassi, Koeggies on for van Heerden…
Yes please…try tiiiiime!!
Du Preez scored after very good continuity by the Sharks…and a quick coversion makes it 23-14 after 52 minutes…
Two turnovers in no time by the Sharks and more pressure on the Rebels…
So 3 man overlap ans schrueder kicks, great kick but still
Some more good play by the Sharks…but just not sure of that option to kick…
But we are getting on top here…now to put the foot down…
The backline is the key
Sharks almost in at the corner…but they get bundled out into touch…
Wow, that is POOOOOR by the touch judge…no way that was out!!!!
And the TMO doesn’t say anything?
5m scrum to the Sharks after the Rebels are scrappy again…bit of justice there?
@pastorshark (Comment 124) : Blinde sambok,
Tryyyyyyyyy!!!
Mapimpi in
Mapimpi scores straight off the setpiece…nice work by the backs there…
Rob pushes another kick to the right so it is 28-14 after 59 minutes…
Grant Williams on please schrueder needs to rest
Sharks almost intercept one…but Am just can’t hang on…
20 minutes to go for the bous point…come on, boys!!
Rebels with 15 handling errors now…
It’s been 2 seasons and hyron andrews is yet to contest a ruck, we need grunt back in the second row
High tackle from offsides, is rasta bound bt religion not to give a 6
@jdolivier (Comment 135) : *yellow
Come on, boys…
@jdolivier (Comment 134) : It is what it is now let’s focus on our strength. Get the back into space asap
Hmmm…opportunity lost there…
@coolfusion (Comment 138) : 12 minutes 2 tries for the bonus, let’s do it
Score now, gents…
Now ratsa is just being uptuse
Every time we do half a thing Rasta gives free kick against us…every time they should get a free kick against them he lectures them and says don’t do it again, but doesn’t give a free kick…what the hell?!?!
@jdolivier (Comment 142) : Is it just me or does Rasta really have to be quite so petulant…
Looooots of handling errors now…
@pastorshark (Comment 144) : Trying so hard not to favor local teams that he inadvertently favors the visitors
No bonus point if things carry on like this…but I will take the win…
There we go the ferarri is out the garage
Maybe I spoke too early…Mapimpi scooooores…
Mapimpi actually deserves motm what a game by the man
Ooooh…Louw will get a card here…
There goes the bonus point…
So now he can go to his pocket
Bosch still can’t tackle for shit
Mapimpi drops the intercept…damn! We could have had a bonus point…
Scrappy last 20 minutes…
Well done boys!
The game is put out of its misery…28-14…
We will definitely take that win! We are back in the conference race…back up to second with a game in hand over the Lions…much that was good and much that remains concerning…
Big game against the Bulls next week. We have to put them away…but will we?
How often have South Africa had 4 teams in the play off places?
@pastorshark (Comment 160) : Will we remember the awesome weapons we have in a 15 man team?
Much better game from the Sharks in terms of momentum and some form of rhythm. Would like to see more unpredictablity by the forward runners, decoy runners to avert SA teams from knowing exactly how to defend against us and therefore physically dominate us and most importantly giving the ball carrier options with ball in hand. This becomes very important for next weekend.
Chiefs showed us how to put the Bulls away – fast game doing everything at pace. Bulls were always on the back foot and could not use their linespeed to shut the attack down. Question is can we play that type of game?
Good win for the Sharks. Lineout was a shambles in the first half but improved in the second.
What is wrong with our reserve centres? Cheap shots should not be part of the game
Well done guys. But WTF Louw ? That WWE move deserves a red card. See a citing and a ban coming his way.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 163) : Yup…good comment…