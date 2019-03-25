Important win as Sharks down Rebels

The Sharks completed an important, if at times scrappy, win over the Melbourne Rebels to find their way back into the South African conference race. Losses for the Stormers and Bulls opened the door for them and they stepped through to regain some lost ground in what is turning out to be a very open conference race.

The Sharks notched up a good win, displaying far better intensity than in their last two games. In the end their power game was too much for the Rebels, though there are still plenty of areas that need improvement.

The Sharks started like a house on fire. In the first 15 minutes of the game they showed focus, speed at the breakdown and generally good decision-making. After kicking two penalties to the corner early on, Dan du Preez scored next to the upright in the 7th minute. Du Preez, who is having a good season so far, showed good strength to reach over after initially being held up by two Rebels players. The conversion and a RdP penalty made it 10-0 after 15 minutes. That signalled the start of the Sharks “walkabout” – the defense went to sleep to gift the Rebels two soft tries, the decision-making deteriorated and the lineout went to pieces. It seemed as if the concentration was just gone and with it the confidence too. Two penalties by Rob junior did see the Sharks head into halftime with a slender 16-14 lead.

The Shark will be pleased that they managed to shut out the Rebels in the second half, while scoring two tries of their own. After a goodstart to the second half by the Rebels, a period of pressure in the Rebels 22, saw Louis Schreuder put in a clever long pass to put RdP in at the corner. A few minutes later Makazole Mapimpi was sent over in the opposite corner straight of the back of a 5m scrum. The Sharks started the final quarter in control and would have been lookin to secure a bonus point. A very scrappy last 20 minutes left the scorebaord untroubled though. In all honesty, the Sharks left a few more tries out there and should have won by a greater margin. Amongst several other opportunities the gem of a try scored by Mapimpi – a stunning line break combined with real pace saw him score what would have been his second try – was disallowed when the TMO brought the officials attention to a clothesline tackle by Marius Louw which saw the centre yellow carded.

In the end the Sharks will be satisfied with the win. Several players shone on the day. Dan du Preez was strong in general play, Andre Esterhuizen was huge in defence, Coenie Oosthuizen made several barelling charges, the evergreen Beast was busy and Makazole Mapimpi was full of running. The latter showed plenty of pace, beat 5 defenders and compiled 78 running metres. The intensity was better by the Sharks, if also a bit too patchy. For the most part the scrum was dominant and the breakdown was strong. Most importantly, the Sharks managed to end a streak of two very disappointing games.

There were, however, still areas that need improvement. In fact, some of these are of great concern. The lineouts were poor. In the second quarter the Sharks lost three consecutive lineouts and this clearly limited their options and impacted their confidence in that period of play. If the Sharks want to trouble the top sides in the competition, this area has to be addressed. The other concern is the Sharks inability to produce 80 minutes of focussed, intense rugby. Periods of walkabout and poor concentration are just too costly at this level!

All this does mean, though, that the Sharksare right up there in the conference. They find themselves 3 points behind the conference leading Lions with a game in hand. The fact that the Lions have a bye this weekend makes the Sharks clash with the Bulls crucial to the conference race. With the Stormers currently on tour and the Bulls looking to bounce back from a shocker against the Chiefs, the Sharks really need to win at home against their rivals from Pretoria!