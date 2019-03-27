And now for something completely different…

I know this is a rugby site…but I thought I would just write a little something about that other ball sport…you know, the one with the hard white ball and bats! Local side the Dolphins have a home semi-final tomorrow night and will be aiming at reaching the Momentum Cup final.

For the first time in years I have actually made the effort to attend some matches at Kingsmead. With my weekends being jam packed full and many of my responsibilities keeping me from going to more than 2 or 3 Sharks games per season, my New Year’s resolution to give my teenage sons a bit more of dad’s time, I have taken them to several cricket matches this year. Ticket prices of R30 and the fact that you are allowed to take food and drink into the stadium makes it a far more affordable outing for a family than a game of rugby.

Anyway, after the regular season, the Dolphins have ended up in second place. They take on the third place Warriors from the Eastern Cape. They will want to draw confidence from a very comprehensive 9 wicket win against the Warriors a week or so ago. That win came on the back of a decent bowling performance and then three good innings by Sarel Erwee (who scored a century), Vaughn van Jaarsveld and Marques Ackermann. The dynamics will change substantially, however, with all Proteas players not in action in the IPL being available for the knockout phase.

The Warriors welcome back Sinethemba Qeshile – the wicketkeeper who made his Proteas T20 debut in the last game of the series against Sri Lanka – and Lutho Sipamla. Andrew Birch, who seems to do well against the Dolphins, is also back from injury. Meanwhile the Dolphins will also bestrengthened by Proteas star Andile Pehlukwayo.

The Dolphins have actually had a poor record at home this season and they will want to set that right tomorrow so that they can have a shot at the silverware by showing off their excellent away record against the Titans in the final. My boys and I, together with a kombi full of their friends and cousins, will be there from the first ball…so keep an eye out for us!!