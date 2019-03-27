Kiwi whistleblower in Durban

New Zealand referee Mike Fraser will be the man with the whistle at King’s Park when the Sharks take on the Bulls.

This will be the first time that Fraser officiates in a Sharks game this year, but the Sharks will have happy memories of their other two games reffed by Kiwis this year. Those were their two best games in the first two rounds of this year’s competition. Last week’s referee for the Sharks, Rasta Rasivhenge, will run touch along with Brendon Pickerill. Christie du Preez is the TMO.

The only South African to referee a game this weekend is AJ Jacobs who is in charge of the Reds vs Rebels game in Brisbane.