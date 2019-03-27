Louw banned for three weeks

Sharks Centre Marius Louw copped a 3 week ban after a clothes line tackle in the closing stages of the Sharks game against the Rebels.

A statement from Super Rugby pointed out that Louw’s indiscretiin came with a recommended ban of 6 weeks, however, his prompt admittance of guilt and his exemplary disciplinary record up to this point were taken as mitigating factors.

The ban means Louw will miss the vital inter-conference games against the Bulls, Lions and Jaguares. His ban, following on the heels of the 5 week ban received by Jeremy Ward for a tip tackle against the Bulls, leaves the Sharks with a bit of a conundrum as far as back up centres go.

What are your thoughts as to how RdP senior will solve that issue?