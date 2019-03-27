Louw banned for three weeks

Sharks Centre Marius Louw copped a 3 week ban after a clothes line tackle in the closing stages of the Sharks game against the Rebels.
A statement from Super Rugby pointed out that Louw’s indiscretiin came with a recommended ban of 6 weeks, however, his prompt admittance of guilt and his exemplary disciplinary record up to this point were taken as mitigating factors.
The ban means Louw will miss the vital inter-conference games against the Bulls, Lions and Jaguares. His ban, following on the heels of the 5 week ban received by Jeremy Ward for a tip tackle against the Bulls, leaves the Sharks with a bit of a conundrum as far as back up centres go.
What are your thoughts as to how RdP senior will solve that issue?Tweet
Picking up on tge comments on the otger thread: I don’t think that Marius Louw deliberately wanted to clothesline the guy…tgatcwould be utterly brain dead…and I don’t think Marra is that. But it was a bit lazy and undisciplined and at the end of the day he deserves his ban. I do look forward to seeingbhim back!
As far as the Sharks centre stocks going forward are concerned. If no one leaves for overseas, then it is likely that one of the backup centres will leave. I think it is more likely that the Sharks will make a bigger effort to keep Ward than Louw. I hope one more Currie Cup will be enough to keep them all here a bit longer. Our stocks are very healthy with them all here…
@pastorshark (Comment 1) : At full speed it looked like a body check (the type where players get themselves in the way of advancing players) from hell, but in slow motion it does look like he went in to tackle, then realized the other player has the ball, turned his head which lifted the shoulder and then the arm.
If he completed the tackle would have been a legal hit on a player without the ball.
@pastorshark (Comment 1) : We know that any action in this area (just like in the air compete for the ball) will be under lits of scrutiny and be severely policed so do the players. Putting yourself anywhere near a compromised position in this regard is already a personal foul. As for replacements and combos I fancy van Wyk to step in but Zas had been played at center a lot at wp and somewhat at sharks whereas I haven’t seen them use Kobus there that much.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Yes but a legal hit without the ball doesn’t get you banned. So….
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : I agree…
@coolfusion (Comment 4) : Yeah…that’s why I think he deserves his ban but can’t be accused of deliberately clotheslinibg the bloke…
There should be a further reduction to his sentence (just as there is with a good disciplinary record) because he clotheslined an Aussie!
@Karl (Comment 8) : It actually speaks very well for him that he has such a good record that he got some reduction in sentence.