Sharks youngsters dominate Baby Bok squad

In recognition of the dominant Sharks u19 squad of last year, the 34-man Junior Springbok training squad contains 14 Sharks players.

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux announced his training squad that will assemble in Stellenbosch next week. The training camp is part of the SA Rugby Academy programme and will take from next week (1 April) and continues until 18 April. The squad will play three friendlies during this time – they take on Argentina u20, Georgia u20 and a senior Namibian XV. Ultimately this is all part of the preparations for the World Rugby u20 Championship which takes place in June this year.

The 14 Sharks include familiar names like Pepsi Buthelezi, JJ van der Mescht and Fez Mbatha. Apparently these gents will continue with their Sharks Super Rugby commitments – I assume that means they join the u20 camp for part of the week?

The rest of the squad is made up of 8 Blue Bulls, 6 WP, 3 Lions and 2 Free State players. The complete training squad is:

Thaakir Abrahams (Sharks) Phendulani Buthelezi (Sharks) David Coetzer (Western Province) Caleb Dingaan (Sharks) Vusile Dlepu (Western Province) Kudzwai Dube (Blue Bulls) Celimpilo Gumede (Sharks) Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks) Francke Horn (Western Province) Hanro Jacobs (Sharks) Sabastian Jobb (Blue Bulls) Qamani Kota (Blue Bulls) David Kriel (Western Province) Jaco Labuschagne (Blue Bulls) Elrigh Louw (Free State) Nkosikhona Masuku (Golden Lions) Fezokuhle Mbatha (Sharks) Thabiso Mdletshe (Sharks) JJ van der Mescht (Sharks) James Mollentze (Free State) Lunga Ncube (Sharks) Jay Cee Nel (Blue Bulls) Sanele Nohamba (Sharks) Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Golden Lions) Marnus Potgieter (Blue Bulls) Rikus Pretorius (Western Province) Dylan Richardson (Sharks) Evan Roos (Sharks) Sibusiso Sangweni (Golden Lions) Janko Swanepoel (Blue Bulls) Emile van Heerden (Sharks) Joe van Zyl (Blue Bulls) Dameon Venter (Golden Lions) Mnombo Zwelendaba (Western Province)