Akker out for three weeks

Akker van der Merwe received a three week ban for his role in the fisticuffs in Durban on Saturday, leaving the Sharks very thin at hooker.

Both hookers, Akker van der Merwe and Schalk Brits, received red cards in the second half of the local derby between the Sharks and the Bulls at Kings Park on Saturday. Akker had hit the ruck leading with his head, which struck Brits – I can’t label it a headbutt quite as easily as every other scribe seems to have. Brits retaliated with a punch or two before both hookers traded punches on the ground. Referee Mike Fraser sent them both off and the SANZAAR hearings followed today.

The news following form the hearings caused quite a stir this afternoon. Akker received a three week ban while Brits copped a four week ban. Practically, however, the ban amounts to the both players missing an identical three games because the Bulls have a bye in that timeframe. The Bulls have, however, been throwing their toys out of the proverbial cot with their president, Willem Strauss, labelling it “absolutely ridiculous!” The Union has appealed the SANZAAR decision. Personally I think both players probably got off a bit lightly.

Be all that as it may, the Sharks now find themselves with THREE players banned in the last THREE games. This poor discipline has left them very thin in two crucial positions, hooker and centre. At hooker especially, the Sharks are dangerously exposed. With Chilliboy still awaiting his B-sample result and unlikely to be available again and Akker now sitting out, Kerron van Vuuren will take over the no. 2 jersey. That will mean Fez Mbatha, who was in the no. 16 jersey at Loftus a few weeks ago, will don that jersey again.

I for one am hoping that we don’t see any more disciplinary issues in the coming weeks…