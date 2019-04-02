Sharks team to face the Lions

The Cell C Sharks team to face the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg shows minimal changes to from the side that narrowly lost to the Bulls.
In the forwards Kerron van Vuuren starts in place of Akker van der Merwe that will be starting his three-week suspension. This has necessitated a change on the bench where Fez Mbatha comes in as cover at hooker.
At fullback Curwin Bosch and Aphelele Fassi exchanges jerseys with Bosch wearing the no 15 jersey.
On the bench, Juan Schoeman comes in for Khutha Mchunu while JJ van der Mescht replaces Gideon Koegelenberg as cover at lock.
The Beast will start the match and make national history when he becomes the most capped South African rugby player in the competition. This will be his 157th appearance, overtaking the former record-holder Adriaan Strauss.
Cell C Sharks
1. Beast Mtawarira
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Coenie Oosthuizen
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Luke Stringer
7. Jacques Vermeulen
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder (C)
10. Robert du Preez
11. Makazole Mapimpi
12. Andre Esterhuizen
13. Lukhanyo Am
14. Lwazi Mvovo
15. Curwin Bosch
Replacements
16. Fez Mbatha
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Thomas du Toit
19. JJ van der Mescht
20. Philip van der Walt
21. Grant Williams
22. Kobus van Wyk
23. Aphelele Fassi
What’s up with Sbu?!
Not surprised and not pleased. I am glad Van Der Mescht is on the bench and Mbatha because we need to start looking at the players who going to be left for next year
Will be nice to see the boys score some tries though because the lions cant defend at all.
I see Frans Steyn is looking to go to the Cheetahs next season.
Emirates Lions: Andries Coetzee, Tyrone Green, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Lionel Mapoe, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies, Ross Cronje, Ruan Vermaak, Cyle Brink, Marnus Schoeman, Marvin Orie, Rhyno Herbst, Carlu Sadie, Malcolm Marx (capt), Sti Sithole.
Reserves: Jan-Henning Campher, Nathan McBeth, Frans van Wyk, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Stephan Lewies, Nic Groom, Hacjivah Dayimani, Sylvian Mahuza/Wandisile Simelane.
@pastorshark (Comment 3) : Carrying a niggle I suspect 2 games, 2 head knocks. Hopefully a precautionary measure
@JD (Comment 3) : Cyle Brink adds a lot of muscle to their trio – was the in-form blindside in SA when he got injured at the Bok camp last year. That is actually a pretty decent Lions team.
I think the call of nepotism is a bit harsh…
@pastorshark (Comment 7) : yes it may be harsh but the problem is if the other players in the team start to belief that there is nepotism!
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : yes he’s a good player! Sharks better go onto “we’re playing a NZ team” mode if they want to beat this Lions team!!!