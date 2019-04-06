Hail the Beast!!

Some people say legends are born and others that they are made by the sweat of their brow. I’m not going to debate that and I’m not going to pick a side…I am, however, going to pay tribute to someone I consider a living legend: The Beast!

Tendai Mtawarira arrived in Durban as a young year-old with nothing but a single suitcase in 2005. The man, who is affectionately know as Beast, has anything but a beastly character off the field. He is known for his friendly nature and his deep voice has always been accompanied by a big smile. He arrived from his home country, Zimbabwe, having made a name for himself as an under-19 star. When he arrived in KZN 14 years ago he was a flank-cum-lock who was very keen to make a name for himself.

The story of his transition to a world-renowned and respected prop is the stuff of legends. Dick Muir was the Sharks coach at the time and he called Beast into his office in 2006. That’s where he broke the news to Beast that, in his view, the youngster would never make it big as a flank or a lock. He was to short to be a lock and just too slow to be a loosie. And so Muir asked him to hit the club circuit in order to redefine himself as a prop. Tendai did not like the idea. There are stories of him trying to duck out of it: several times Muir had asked him how his club games had gone at prop; the youngster reported back that it had gone just fine; but when Muir contacted the club coaches for feedack it turned out that Beast either hadn’t played at all or hadn’t played at prop. That is when Muir took a drastic step. He called Beast in again and tore up his contract before his astounded eyes – the message was clear: you do this or you can look to play your rugby somewhere else. That is when Beast became the poster child of those who argue that “Legends are made by the sweat of their brow.” He knuckled down and gave it his all. He began playing C and B team club games and learnt something of the craft of prop play. At first he got by, but very soon he started crunching his opposition. Beast had always been a powerful player – that was what convinced Muir that he could make it as a prop – and soon Beast started adding the technique to the power. His apprenticeship at club level was astoundingly short and he soon got the opportunity to make his debut for the Sharks at Super Rugby level.

His chance came off the bench against the Waratahs on 9 February 2007. The Sharks had started the season off with a good win against the Bulls and they continued that form with a 22-9 win over the Waratahs. Beast had got his foot in the door in a happy setup that went on to have a top Super Rugby season…and he just went from strength to strength. It is incredible to think that only two years later he was a kingpin for the Springboks in the series against the Lions. Ironically there was some controversy regarding his place in the Springbok squad and before this series he had a nervous wait until the Minister of Sport – at the time it was Makhenkesi Stofile – approved his participation. Few will forget the first test of that series in Durban when Beast schooled Phil Vickery and laid the foundation for an important win. What a story it is…and it just adds to the legend. By this time Beast was a crowd favourite and the familiar roar of “Beeeeaaaasssst!” was enthusiastically taken up by crowds all over the country. Soon it would be even be roared by opposing fans all over the world.

On Friday evening Beast set a new Super Rugby record, achieving his 157th cap for the Sharks to become the most capped South African in Super Rugby. And that is just one stat that tells an incredible story. His fellow Zimbabwean, David Pocock, paid tribute to him in a message on social media before the game on Friday. He wrote: “Congratulations to the Beast, Tendai Mtawarira, on becoming South Africa’s most capped Super Rugby player this weekend,” wrote the 30-year-old Wallaby great. You’re a great ambassador for rugby and Zimbabwe and South Africa. Makorokoto mkoma!!!” (Congratulations elder brother!!!). Beast responded with: ”Thanks for your kind words munin’ina (young brother) David Pocock.” This humble man, who used to ride to practices on his bicycle and received a sponsored car before he even had a licence, has grown from humble origins to be a true legend. Since his debut for the Sharks in 2007 he has racked up those 157 caps. He made his Springbok debut – in what was a new position for him – only 16 months later on 14 June 2008 against Wales. Since then he has become the most capped prop in Springbok history with 107 props. Only Victor Matfield (127), Bryan Habana (124), John Smit (111) and Jean de Villiers (109) have been capped more often.

Beast has always met his challenges head on, he has seldom had major dips in form and he has displayed a work ethic second to none. Add to that the way he has interacted with fans, media, team-mates and opponents alike and one cannot help but be impressed. Beast is sure to leave the lasting legacy of a true legend and will be spoken about with respect and appreciation for generations to come. His loyalty to the Sharks has been legendary too. In a time when top stars leave these shores to make the big money after every world cup, Beast has stayed with the Sharks…and has made a point of doing it. We salute you for that, sir! And we thank you!! Should you ever read this article and the comments below, we hope that they communicate to you that you have been appreciated, respected and – I dare say – loved. So once again: THANK YOU! And we wish you all the best for the time that remains to you on the rubgy field and beyond.

Hail the Beast!