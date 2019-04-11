Ok so the Cell C Sharks’ team to face the Jaguares at JONSSON KINGS PARK on Saturday afternoon at 15h05 was announced.

With the announcement some of the”missing” players have emerged with Jean-Luc du Preez and John-Hubert Meyer both named on the bench.

Beast Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen and Jacques Vermeulen have all been rested for this match.

This means Juan Schoeman and Thomas du Toit will get a chance to start with Mzamo Majola and John-Hubert Meyer now covering from the bench. Philip van der Walt also start in place of the rested Vermeulen at flank.

The backline that did duty against the Lions is unchanged and will have another chance to show us just how good they can be.

Now the Sharks must just build on the good performance! Let’s just hope the Jaguares come to play rugby and not revert to playing “negative” spoiling tactics to minimise the attacking ability of the Sharks!

The Cell C Sharks

Juan Schoeman Kerron van Vuuren Thomas du Toit Ruben van Heerden Hyron Andrews Luke Stringer Philip van der Walt Daniel du Preez Louis Schreuder (Captain) Robert du Preez Makazole Mapimpi Andre Esterhuizen Lukhanyo Am Lwazi Mvovo Curwin Bosch

Replacements