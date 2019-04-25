Changes at halfback for Waratahs

Cameron Wright gets a rare start for the Sharks. Hopefully he can convince Rob Sr to afford him a few more over the remainder of the season. Bosch moves to 10 with Fassi taking the 15 jersey. Ruan Botha and Akker will be back in action from the bench. Beast captains the team with Schreuder on the bench.
Am and Mapimpi should add a bit of guile and finishing to the backline. A loose trio of Van der Walt and the Dup twins get their first start, although I do think the Sharks will miss the speed that Stringer adds to combination.
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Tendai Mtawarira (C).
Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Marius Louw.
Hope Paul isnt injured again we need him at 4. I would have played Mvovo at 15 Fassi hasn’t been at his best.
On the other hand old bok Stringer brings more than just speed. He adds momentum and go forward which Ginger lately doesn’t. Always nice to work behind a forward mobile pack and cycling on the move. Ginger likes straight lines and dead stop walls.
Is Stringer injured? I’ve been very impressed with him and Jacques Vermeulen this season, where Ginger seems to be annoyed and not at his best.
Stringer plays like a Siya Kolisi clone and Vermeulen gets through a ton of donkey work.
Well the changes to 9 & 10 come as a total surprise. Didn’t think coach Rob would change both in a single game
@Byron Wright (Comment 1) : Also have to agree with Mvovo at 15. Fassi is talented but still young and needs to be eased in.
Mvovo wasn’t the same after taking the knock to the head last week. Maybe slightly concussed and rested this week. Luke Stringer should be starting at 6 unless he is injured. Adds a different dimension to the loose trio and does a lot of the donkey work.
Rob du Preez has been average his last few games. His kicking has been average and his defense terrible. He also doesn’t add much on attack. It’s a pity as I thought he might be a great fly half
@sudhir (Comment 6) : I would not attribute donkey work to him. To me he is an intelligent runner with a very good work rate and gets to the ball much quicker than Ginger who is satisfied with the donkey stuff straight hard carries and the occasional ruck inspection if he gets there in time. I hope he finds form again soon though….
@josefgremlin (Comment 3) : Nope just dropped out to make space.