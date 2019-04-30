Beast out with knee injury

Thomas du Toit starts at loosehead in place of Beast who reportedly flew home with a knee injury. Schreuder starts at 9 and captains the side, with Ruan Botha swapping places with Hyron Andrews (who has clocked up the second highest playing time after Dan du Preez). Mzamo Majola and John-Hubert Meyer come into the squad to deputize at loosehead and tighthead respectively.
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Marius Louw
Thanks for the info. I can’t help but feel that if the Sharks really pitch up for this game they could sneak it by 5. On the other hand, if they don’t, it’s another 50 point drubbing! Hopefully they can give the Saders a go!
Pretty good starting XV, the bench has me worried, although I’m pleased to see JH Meyer on the bench.
I feel for kobus van wyk
@jdolivier (Comment 3) : Agreed, last year on tour he scored a good try against the crusaders, he just seldom gets picked. Although, Rob started Bosch at 10 in back to back games, that’s something to put in the positive column.
That is a lot of Afrikaans beef from 1 through 8. If they’re switched on and lay a foundation, the backs can score a few tries. Just hope our intensity on defence hasn’t slipped since last week.
Damn!! Losing Beast is a big blow. I do like the look of the lock pairing though.
Pity about the injury to Beast but good team announced. I would however have liked to see Luke Stringer and Tyler Paul on the bench but coaches have their plan and picked those who they feel are the best suited to implement it. Good luck guys. Let’s see another performance like the one at Ellis Park and end the Crusaders unbeaten home run. After all we managed to beat them with 14 men a few years back. No real reason to believe that we can’t do it again. Go Sharks.
@SeanJeff (Comment 4) : Maybe next he will give Cam Wright more than 10 minutes a game
@SeanJeff (Comment 4) : The reason why it’s sad, kobus gives 100% each match. Pretty sure he will accept being an impact player also. His commitment and dedication to the team is invaluable