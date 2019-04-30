Bokhoring

Beast out with knee injury


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Super Rugby on 30 Apr 2019 at 16:11

Thomas du Toit starts at loosehead in place of Beast who reportedly flew home with a knee injury. Schreuder starts at 9 and captains the side, with Ruan Botha swapping places with Hyron Andrews (who has clocked up the second highest playing time after Dan du Preez). Mzamo Majola and John-Hubert Meyer come into the squad to deputize at loosehead and tighthead respectively.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Marius Louw



9 Comments

  • Thanks for the info. I can’t help but feel that if the Sharks really pitch up for this game they could sneak it by 5. On the other hand, if they don’t, it’s another 50 point drubbing! Hopefully they can give the Saders a go!

    • Comment 1, posted at 30.04.19 16:34:46 by Karl Reply
    KarlVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Pretty good starting XV, the bench has me worried, although I’m pleased to see JH Meyer on the bench.

    • Comment 2, posted at 30.04.19 16:43:48 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I feel for kobus van wyk

    • Comment 3, posted at 30.04.19 16:47:00 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 3) : Agreed, last year on tour he scored a good try against the crusaders, he just seldom gets picked. Although, Rob started Bosch at 10 in back to back games, that’s something to put in the positive column.

    • Comment 4, posted at 30.04.19 17:01:13 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • That is a lot of Afrikaans beef from 1 through 8. If they’re switched on and lay a foundation, the backs can score a few tries. Just hope our intensity on defence hasn’t slipped since last week.

    • Comment 5, posted at 30.04.19 17:04:48 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Damn!! Losing Beast is a big blow. I do like the look of the lock pairing though.

    • Comment 6, posted at 30.04.19 17:08:15 by Choochi Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Pity about the injury to Beast but good team announced. I would however have liked to see Luke Stringer and Tyler Paul on the bench but coaches have their plan and picked those who they feel are the best suited to implement it. Good luck guys. Let’s see another performance like the one at Ellis Park and end the Crusaders unbeaten home run. After all we managed to beat them with 14 men a few years back. No real reason to believe that we can’t do it again. Go Sharks.

    • Comment 7, posted at 30.04.19 17:15:57 by sudhir Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 4) : Maybe next he will give Cam Wright more than 10 minutes a game

    • Comment 8, posted at 30.04.19 17:18:54 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 4) : The reason why it’s sad, kobus gives 100% each match. Pretty sure he will accept being an impact player also. His commitment and dedication to the team is invaluable

    • Comment 9, posted at 30.04.19 17:19:23 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.