Sharks vs Crusaders

The Crusaders did not select Ryan Crotty, Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo’unga and David Havili, but this is still a formidable team. Can the Sharks of 2019 emulate the Sharks 2014 to beat the Crusaders at home?
My wish is for the Sharks to just go out and play as a team to the best of their abilities. Attack when its on, and be awake to switch to defensive mode immediately when needed.
Do yourselves proud
This is the “joy” of being a sharks fan. The negative is we can lose games that we really should win easily the positive is we can win games we shouldn’t. Go Boys please give us a lions game type performance!
@Byron Wright (Comment 1) : Even if we win it’s just bragging rights for a short while. I wish for the sharks to become a feared name in rugby again. So whatever works and whatever gives the long term results. Let’s see if there is some method behind all this madness as the coach suggests there is.
Sharks looking very good so far
Is anyone watching? From ESPN Scrum live scoring I see van Vuuren has already been replaced, what gives?
@Hulk (Comment 4) : Not sure if he was just sent for a concussion test
@coolfusion (Comment 2) : i agree but leave me my morsels in between the losses
I was hoping to go watch in break room. Oh well. I’ll catch comments.
Crusaders managing to stretch our defense, and TMO decides try has been scored against the post.
7-3
We get a lineout on their 5m line but can’t get the maul going. Turnover ball
One thing that is striking about these guys is when they make mistakes how quickly they react to fix them
We working hard which is good
7-6
Defense better this time. Crusader not making ground and eventually turning over the ball
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : Kerron off completely?
We actually seem to be winning the kicking game.
@coolfusion (Comment 14) : He has not come back yet
Great D pushes the saders backniver 10 phases
We struggling a bit at lineout since Akker came on
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Short fat arms….
Ref is doing a reasonably good job of penalizing Crusader shenanigans
And we fuck up a crucial lineout. Come on Akker
Philip off – Vermeulen on
Well done Ruan – great turnover
Bosch gets the points
Bosch kicks a 50m penalty to put us in the lead. 9-7
Philip back on the field
Crusaders starting to loose their cool. They don’t like our defense
But then Bosch does not kick out the penalty
Small errors making life difficult for us
And we manage to win the first half. 50 minutes of the same please, but please sort out the lineout
Well at least the conceded penalty results in nothing and we go into half time in the lead.
I’m not watching the game but if lineouts are a big screw up perhaps we need to bring Andrews on and move Botha to 4, hopefully this will sure up the lineout a little.
On another note, fantastic effort to be in the lead at half time. Hopefully we can keep our heads and do more of the same in the second 40.
@Bokhoring (Comment 30) : Yup just keep doing the basics right. Weird how a young guy like Kerron already has such a clean well practiced lineout technique. Makes you wonder if the older guys just not putting enough disciplined work into refining, tweaking their game.
@coolfusion (Comment 31) : So we seeing what we discussed. Lineout has suffered without Hyron(mostly because kieran went off after 2) but Ruan has been a monster around the park.
Good half from the sharks. Crusaders seem nervous. Didn’t expect this intensity. Come on boys. More clinical play in 2nd half and win the game.
@Hulk (Comment 32) : Akker’s throws are rubbish. Last one almost went to the Crusader’s nine
@Hulk (Comment 32) : Ruan and Van heerden have been so good around the park that we cant take one off but yes Hyron calls the lineouts so well.
@coolfusion (Comment 33) : Seems we’ve had it wrong all along bringing in older, more experienced heads to mentor the youngsters. We should see if Kerron has some spare time on his hands to mentor the ballies a bit…
@Byron Wright (Comment 34) : Yup we’re still sitting with either or. Some in depth training focus could lift each guys weakness. Coenie also suggested some extra train time for weak points. The guys should make themselves available for it and the coaching staff should make experts available for this.
@Karl (Comment 38) : LOL
@Karl (Comment 38) : In this case you’re correct.
A great player like Burden had to go play in the NH to sort out his lineout.
@Bokhoring (Comment 42) : Where he may have gotten some one on one mentoring?
@Byron Wright (Comment 34) : Botha also brings a lot of leadership. You can see him geeing up the guys the while time
And another lineout fucked up
Once Kerron starts maturing he will be a stronger carrier. If he is allowed freedom and improves fetching as well…? We may just have the first real replacement for Bismarck.
Bosch is punishing them today. 12 7
Went to the loo and Sharks score. Who scored?
Duh, another penalty obviously
Louis’s exits very good today
Penalties indicate poor discipline on sader side. Sharks must know there is opportunities here?
Bosch punishes them again 15-7
@Bokhoring (Comment 52) : He brought his sjambok today. Woo! If nothing else they will know “Who’s the Bosch?” After today
Crusaders not getting away with their dirty tricks today
Akker gives back a penalty. Can we have Kerron back please?
Akker is having a nightmare. Giving unnecessary penalties away
@coolfusion (Comment 55) : Watch him score a try just to spite me for that comment….
Now we struggling in the scrums as well
They targeting Thomas
And Goodhue scores under the posts. Iffy tackle attempt from Bosch
And they score
15-14
And Rob Jr on
We need to hit back first. Don’t give them confidence
Glad to see Rob on
@coolfusion (Comment 61) : Crap…
And lets rather not say anything about his 5 minutes so far.
@Byron Wright (Comment 65) : Bosch best keep the kicking duties.
@Hulk (Comment 68) : Bosch should keep all the duties Rob is so poor he is a liability two errors already
PLEASE take off Rob Jnr. He has touched the ball twice and both times just thrown it away!
Really don’t think we’ll miss Jr next year
I feel sorry for the guy – playing like a big bundle of fear
Jonny Meyer on
@Bokhoring (Comment 72) : He needs a sabatical. Like Dan Carter had….