Remains of the season

The first objective for Super Rugby teams is to finish top of their conference in order to get a home quarter final (unless you end up playing the quarter final in your own country). The next objective would be to finish at the top of the log (or at least at position #2) to increase your chances of a home semi and final. So lets have a look at the SA conference to see where we at so far:

Log Pos. Team Played Wins Draws Losses Point Diff. Points 2 (QF) Bulls 10 6 0 4 49 28 5 (qf) Sharks 11 5 1 5 41 28 6 (qf) Jaguares 10 6 0 4 18 27 8 (qf) Stormers 11 5 0 6 -25 24 11 Lions 10 5 0 5 -55 22

Bulls - WLWWLWLWLW Crusaders (home), Rebels (away), Brumbies (away), Blues (away), Highlanders (away), Lions (home)

Sharks – WWLLWLWLLWD Chiefs (away), Lions (home), Hurricanes (home), Jaguares (away), Stormers (away)

Jaguares – LWWLLLWWWW Highlanders (away), Hurricanes (away), Waratahs (away), Reds (away), Sharks (home), Sunwolves (home)

Stormers – LWWWLLWLWL Crusaders (home), Highlanders (home), Lions (away), Sunwolves (home), Sharks (home)

Lions – WLLWWWLLWL Waratahs (home), Highlanders (home), Sharks (away), Stormers (home), Hurricanes (home), Bulls (away)

The Bulls overtook the Sharks at the top of the conference by virtue of winning one more game. They have a tough assignment in playing the Crusaders at home before departing on a 4 week Australasian tour before finishing to the Lions at home. The Bulls seldomly tour well but should fancy their chances against the Blues. They do have the advantage over the Sharks of still having to play six games.

The Sharks should fancy their chances against the Chiefs. After that they have home and away derbies against the Lions and Stormers, and tough assignments against the Hurricanes at home and Jaguares away.

The Jaguares still have to complete an Australasian tour, but as we saw last year could be quite capable of winning all 4 (although the Hurricanes and Highlanders should offer a much sterner challenge than the Blues and Chiefs). They also have six games left to play.

The Stormers will play all remaining 5 games in SA, but will still have to host the Crusaders and Highlanders.

The Lions also have a game in hand and will play all remaining games in SA. They do however have to face the Hurricanes (somewhat of a bogey team for them) at home, plus away derbies against the Sharks and Bulls.

With 6 log points between the conference leader and bottom team it is really impossible to predict which team will top the conference at the business end. Even the Lions could make a late charge.

I am keeping my eye on the Jaguares. They have picked up momentum, but they do still have a tough tour to complete.

I would rather not make any predictions about the Sharks – seems to be hell bent on proving that Heisenberg’s principle applies to rugby as well. They could very well end up top of the log, but really can’t afford dropping too many games.