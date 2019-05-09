Team for the Chiefs

Rob Sr bringing in a couple of fresh players into the squad makes a lot of sense – that defensive display against the Crusaders would have emptied a lot of tanks. Dan, Van Heerden and Esterhuyzen deservedly all get a rest. Van der Walt gets a chance at 8 with Vermeulen at 6. Kerron is fortunately available to start, but Akker has been dropped (can’t be rested – so I assume an injury?) from the squad with Mbatha taking his place. Louw will run at 12.
I would have liked Wright to get another chance to start and would not mind seeing a starting trio of Stringer, JLDP and PVDW. I am also not a fan of the Andrews / Botha lock combo – both too similar, but all in all still a strong Sharks squad.
1 Thomas du Toit
2 Kerron van Vuuren
3 Coenie Oosthuizen
4 Hyron Andrews
5 Ruan Botha
6 Jacques Vermeulen
7 Jean-Luc du Preez
8 Philip van der Walt
9 Louis Schreuder (C)
10 Curwin Bosch
11 Makazole Mapimpi
12 Marius Louw
13 Lukhanyo Am
14 Sbusiso Nkosi
15 Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
16. Fezokuhle Mbatha
17. Mzamo Majola
18. John-Hubert Meyer
19. Tyler Paul
20. Luke Stringer
21. Cameron Wright
22. Robert du Preez
23. Kobus van Wyk
I assume Akker was “rested” because he cost us too many lineouts last week. Dont think an injury was the problem. As for Rob jnr I think he’s only on the bench to make up numbers. I reckon he only plays in the last 10 to 15 minutes bar anything happening to Bosch
Rob jnr needs a solid rest when the boys get back home. Still rate him, just over played and lacking confidence atm.
Nevermind, perhaps Akker is injured, Fez was called up as he wasn’t included in the original squad. Wonder what the junior boks think of that.
Squad pretty much as expected. Players have to be rested but we are nowhere near good enough shape to pull more of the key guys out. So selection makes sense. Hopefully we can build a strong enough platform early by enough to afford guys like stringer, wright van Wyk, Mbatha some longer game time not just 10 mins.
Not many comments as yet… Fear of being lampooned by the Hound? Hehe
@Karl (Comment 4) : Friend” just because you are paranoid it doesn’t mean that they are not going to get you’
‘Dr Hunter S Thompson.
Akker came home with a shoulder niggle
Ok, so Dan is being rested and to tie in with a thought on the previous thread, who will take over the captaincy if necesary?
@Karl (Comment 4) : @The hound (Comment 5) : Enjoyed both the comment and reply!
I understand the need to rotate but it makes me even more nervous about the game. I wonder what was wrong with Kerron that took him off the filed in the 2nd minute but he is fit to play the next week? Hope we not risking him with a potential concussion. I know we don’t have much else left but he is only 23 and needs that noggin for hopefully a long career and beyond.
I think the commentators said he went off for a HIA?
@Byron Wright (Comment 9) : Probably a precaution more than anything. He is after all the hooker we need to look after very carefully.
I see the bulls are practically giving away tickets at R20 each. I wouldn’t go even if they were free. That stadium is very poorly managed and planned for matchday. They wouldn’t be able to handle it even if they did get 50%
@Byron Wright (Comment 9) : I’m also a little nervous. Rotation is very necessary and good in the long run. But I am concerned about the net loss of physicality in our pack. Andrews in for vanH (I’m not even sure about Andrews at 4,would have gone with Paul), Vermeulen in for Dan and Stringer in for Vermeulen…..we lose physicality with each of these changes. If we wanted to implement the same tactics as last week, every guy in the pack needs to step up a little more than last week.
True, each of the incoming players bring new energy and positives….. Still a little nervous.
Much as I like both Hyron and Ruan, a combo of the two of them just does not work, we have seen it fail countless it’s
@Rienke36 (Comment 12) : Agree fully on the loss of physicality we have surrendered a lot in one [email protected]revolverocelot (Comment 13) : Agree Ruan couldn’t even work with Lewies because we lacked physicality and Hyron is even less physical than Lewies. Paul would have been a lot better move imo.
@The hound (Comment 5) : Well played. 1-0
Might be a good time to make an offer to Folau? We can move Bosch to 10 permanently. Have Fassi understudy wing and FB.