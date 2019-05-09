Team for the Chiefs

Rob Sr bringing in a couple of fresh players into the squad makes a lot of sense – that defensive display against the Crusaders would have emptied a lot of tanks. Dan, Van Heerden and Esterhuyzen deservedly all get a rest. Van der Walt gets a chance at 8 with Vermeulen at 6. Kerron is fortunately available to start, but Akker has been dropped (can’t be rested – so I assume an injury?) from the squad with Mbatha taking his place. Louw will run at 12.

I would have liked Wright to get another chance to start and would not mind seeing a starting trio of Stringer, JLDP and PVDW. I am also not a fan of the Andrews / Botha lock combo – both too similar, but all in all still a strong Sharks squad.

1 Thomas du Toit

2 Kerron van Vuuren

3 Coenie Oosthuizen

4 Hyron Andrews

5 Ruan Botha

6 Jacques Vermeulen

7 Jean-Luc du Preez

8 Philip van der Walt

9 Louis Schreuder (C)

10 Curwin Bosch

11 Makazole Mapimpi

12 Marius Louw

13 Lukhanyo Am

14 Sbusiso Nkosi

15 Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Fezokuhle Mbatha

17. Mzamo Majola

18. John-Hubert Meyer

19. Tyler Paul

20. Luke Stringer

21. Cameron Wright

22. Robert du Preez

23. Kobus van Wyk