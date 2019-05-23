Bokhoring

Sharks team for Lions


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Super Rugby on 23 May 2019 at 10:54

Rob Sr has made a few changes to the team against the Chiefs. Mzamo Majola (who impressed against the Chiefs) starts in place of the injured Thomas du Toit with Juan Schoeman taking his place on the bench. Dan moves back to 8 and PvdW shifts back to 6. Andre Esterhuizen takes back his 12 jersey. Dylan Richardson will probably get his first Super Rugby cap of the bench.

Lions like to play the game at pace and with width. I would not have mind a Stringer coming on as a reserve to add some pace to our loose trio, but Vermeulen does get through a mountain of work.

The Sharks are sitting in 7th spot on overall log (and 4th on the SA conference log). We cannot afford to drop too many (if any) of the remaining 4 games – so this is a must win game. I don’t think this game will be a repeat of the Ellis Park game – so we best not underestimate these Lions.

  1. Mzamo Majola
  2. Kerron van Vuuren
  3. Coenie Oosthuizen
  4. Ruben van Heerden
  5. Ruan Botha
  6. Philip van der Walt
  7. Jean-Luc du Preez
  8. Daniel du Preez
  9. Louis Schreuder (c)
  10. Curwin Bosch
  11. Makazole Mapimpi
  12. Andre Esterhuizen
  13. Lukhanyo Am
  14. Sbu Nkosi
  15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

  1. Dylan Richardson*
  2. Juan Schoeman
  3. John-Hubert Meyer
  4. Hyron Andrews
  5. Jacques Vermeulen
  6. Cameron Wright
  7. Robert du Preez
  8. Kobus van Wyk

 

Lions – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Kwagga Smith (c), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Dylan Smith.
Subs: 16 Piet Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlü Sadie, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Tyrone Green.

 

 



6 Comments

  • That’s a power team! Majola must bring that form from the last game. They will target him at scrum time. Otherwise we have some monster forwards that hopefully pitch up for the game. This game is vital boys, come on! Fuck! Let’s do this!

    Comment 1, posted at 23.05.19 12:14:42 by Keagan_Sharks
    Keagan_SharksUnder 21 player
    		 

  • Yip we need parity at the scrum after that we have to use the power game against them.

    Comment 2, posted at 23.05.19 12:30:33 by Byron Wright
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Aside from #1 prop, this is the same starting XV that went toe to toe with the crusaders. All they need is the proper attitude.

    Comment 3, posted at 23.05.19 12:41:12 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • lions without Marx and Sadie

    Comment 4, posted at 23.05.19 12:56:06 by Byron Wright

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks should probably stick to same tactics as against Crusaders – traditional old SA rugby. Kick the ball to them (preferably to grass, or contestable), tackle them senseless, take your penalties and use turnover ball to score tries.

    Comment 5, posted at 23.05.19 13:22:03 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 4) : Sadie is on the bench

    Comment 6, posted at 23.05.19 14:13:49 by revolverocelot

    Team captain
    		 

