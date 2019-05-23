Sharks team for Lions

Rob Sr has made a few changes to the team against the Chiefs. Mzamo Majola (who impressed against the Chiefs) starts in place of the injured Thomas du Toit with Juan Schoeman taking his place on the bench. Dan moves back to 8 and PvdW shifts back to 6. Andre Esterhuizen takes back his 12 jersey. Dylan Richardson will probably get his first Super Rugby cap of the bench.

Lions like to play the game at pace and with width. I would not have mind a Stringer coming on as a reserve to add some pace to our loose trio, but Vermeulen does get through a mountain of work.

The Sharks are sitting in 7th spot on overall log (and 4th on the SA conference log). We cannot afford to drop too many (if any) of the remaining 4 games – so this is a must win game. I don’t think this game will be a repeat of the Ellis Park game – so we best not underestimate these Lions.

Mzamo Majola Kerron van Vuuren Coenie Oosthuizen Ruben van Heerden Ruan Botha Philip van der Walt Jean-Luc du Preez Daniel du Preez Louis Schreuder (c) Curwin Bosch Makazole Mapimpi Andre Esterhuizen Lukhanyo Am Sbu Nkosi Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

Dylan Richardson* Juan Schoeman John-Hubert Meyer Hyron Andrews Jacques Vermeulen Cameron Wright Robert du Preez Kobus van Wyk

Lions – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Kwagga Smith (c), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Jan-Henning Campher, 1 Dylan Smith.

Subs: 16 Piet Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlü Sadie, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Tyrone Green.