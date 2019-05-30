3 changes in the squad for Canes

Philip vd Walt is out injured and replaced by Jacques Vermeulen. Tyler Paul moves back into the squad. Craig Burden is bracketed with Cullen Collopy as the reserve hooker – hopefully he can make it to the game this time. Thomas du Toit swap places with Jonny Meyer on the bench.
I would assume the tactics against the Canes will be the same as last week – defend like demons, kick for position / contestable’s, maul (we could have used more against the Lions), use turnover ball, take the penalty’s and any intercepts the Canes may throw our way.
A critical last home game to win before two tough away games.
Sharks
- Mzamo Majola
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Ruben van Heerden
- Ruan Botha
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Jean-Luc du Preez
- Daniel du Preez
- Louis Schreuder (c)
- Curwin Bosch
- Makazole Mapimpi
- Andre Esterhuizen
- Lukhanyo Am
- Sbu Nkosi
- Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
- Craig Burden / Cullen Collopy
- Juan Schoeman
- Thomas du Toit
- Hyron Andrews
- Tyler Paul
- Cameron Wright
- Robert du Preez
- Kobus van Wyk
Hurricanes
15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Kane Le’aupepe, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Toby Smith.
Replacements
16 Dane Coles, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21 Gareth Evans, 22 Richard Judd, 23 James Marshall.
Apart from the criticism and claims of nepotism, I must say that Rob Sr has done a good job maintaining stability in match day squads for the most part, and the youngsters who’ve been called upon have seemed to fit in quite well
Hopefully Burden can make it to the game in time….and in one piece….and stay that way…
Judging from the Canes starting team, they are targeting this game. Guys I’m nervous! Let’s go boys!!!
Interesting suggestion on sarugby – bring Rob Jr on as a substitute for Andre around the 60 minute mark and leave Bosch and Fassi to play 80 minutes
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Sounds like a plan
Tank covering tight head again, being moved from one side of the scrum to the other often
@revolverocelot (Comment 5) : But what would Rob Jr bring to the backs that AE doesn’t have? Not terribly quick, AE has just as good a boot… So why have that as a premeditated plan unless AE loses effectiveness later on, which I’m sure he doesn’t.
@Karl (Comment 7) : Andre has clocked up 812 playing minutes already. If Rob Sr wants to get Rob Jr some playing time to regain his confidence before the quarters may make sense to lighten the load on Andre.
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : Resting AE I get, but I can think of a few better options at 12 than Rob Jr
@Karl (Comment 7) : Yeah why, unless its to give Andre rest as @Bokhoring (Comment 8) : says. I prefer Bosch playing from 15 than Fassi, maybe Fassi can play 10, Bosch 15 and junior 12 – Fassi apparently played 10 at school (as well as every other backline position it seems).
Jeepers but I hope Dylan Richardson enjoyed his 1 minute of SupeRugby. At least he didnt disappoint in that time.