Team for the Jaguares

Rob Jr starts at 10, Bosch moves back to 15 and Fassi back to the bench.
JLDP back home with a MCL niggle – so Paul takes his place and Stringer back on the bench. Hopefully Burden can stay fit until the match this time – otherwise the Sharks will have no reserve hooker. Andrews swaps places with Van Heerden in the starting team. Ward takes over as back line replacement from Van Wyk.
The Sharks ideally need to win this, or at least gain a losing bonus point.
1. Mzamo Majola
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Coenie Oosthuizen
4. Hyron Andrews
5. Ruan Botha
6. Jacques Vermeulen
7. Tyler Paul
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder (c)
10. Robert du Preez
11. Makazole Mapimpi
12. Andre Esterhuizen
13. Lukhanyo Am
14. Sbu Nkosi
15. Curwin Bosch
Replacements
16. Craig Burden
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Thomas du Toit
19. Ruben van Heerden
20. Luke Stringer
21. Zee Mkhabela
22. Jeremy Ward
23. Aphelele Fassi
I have no words …..
I do not wish to criticize!!!
But let us be honest, when children works for their parents in a “bigger” organisation, there would most probably be some form of favouritism that creep in. This favouritism attempt to favour the child, but it might not necessary (and would most probably not) be in the best interest of the “bigger” organisation. When it is done as openly as it is done here then it reminds me of the arrogance that some of our politicians are displaying.
It is a sad day for the team that I support so dearly and the sport I love so much….
Our best performance of the season (1st game against the Lions) had Rob at flyhalf and Curwin at 15. So we know this combination CAN work. Let’s hope it does anyway. Also Maybe Fassi is carrying a niggle as well, we don’t know nor will we ever know because the Sharks dont share that info. Also perhaps Rassie wants to see Curwin have another run at FB against a virtually international side…some bigger things at play maybe? The boks are slender at FB options. Backing the boys no matter what! Give it maximum effort lads!
Oddly enough the rotation of Andrews and van Heerden is of bigger concern to me.
At least Bosch is starting and from fullback he has more space, time and freedom to attack. I hope he keeps the kicking duties and so long as Rob finds can find some of his early season/last year form he’ll have a solid outing and will help keep the defensive line intact.