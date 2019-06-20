Quarter final time

Rob Jr starts at 10, but this time Rob Sr has no choice as Fassi is out with a shoulder injury. Bosch comes back in the team at fullback.
Burden went along on the flight to Australia, but Cullen Collopy will have to make the step up from club & SRC level to a Super Rugby QF should Kerron van Vuuren need replacement.
15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola
Replacements: 16 Cullen Collopy, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith.
Brumbies – 15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Leali’ifano, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Tom Cusack, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16 Connal McInerney, 17 James Slipper, 18 Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Lachlan McCaffrey, 21 Jahrome Brown, 22 Matt Lucas, 23 Tom Wright.
Craig as his surname is turning out to be a burden on the unions’ finances. Thanks for the article. We really have a shot of winning this game
My heart says Sharks, my brain says Brumbies by 5
@jdolivier (Comment 1) : Burden is on the “‘Jacques Potgieter Deal” at the Sharks
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : And some people are keen on Paul Jordaan as well.
Ruan Pienaar as well I hear. Looks like Sharks are the old age home of SA Rugby. Access to medical care whilst enjoying time with friends and family. The added benefit of not playing and being paid.
What about underdog wins all around with a possible final at Loftus with the Sharks? 2007 revenge match!
@Keagan_Sharks (Comment 6) : Stop smoking that stuff it will destroy your brain
Maybe Burden is filling in as attack and defence coach.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : Attacking the buffet and defending his spot on the physio table?
@Keagan_Sharks (Comment 5) : Theres a difference between Ruan Pienaar and Craig Burden,Ruan had a fantastic career in Ireland right up to his last game,Burden hardly played in France and was given a free release from his club.
We could do a lot worse than Ruan at 9 or 10,just watching how well a guy like Stephen Donald fitted in at the Chiefs same age as Ruan 35,he was never the first choice but he filled in for injuries handoff the
You can’t pay enough money for the experience Ruan would brigand unlike Burden he always was and is match fit
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : 1000 percent
@The hound (Comment 10) : agree with you, was being more tongue in cheek with my comments. Always rated Ruan, would be massive if he came back and mentored our boys. As for the Loftus final I concede that is a tik pipe dream lol. However if miracles do happen, let them favor the Sharks. Would be great to rub it in Stranskys, Mallets and Kempsons faces collectively if we win the Super Rugby final this year.