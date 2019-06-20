Bokhoring

Quarter final time


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Super Rugby on 20 Jun 2019 at 13:03

Rob Jr starts at 10, but this time Rob Sr has no choice as Fassi is out with a shoulder injury. Bosch comes back in the team at fullback.

Burden went along on the flight to Australia, but Cullen Collopy will have to make the step up from club & SRC level to a Super Rugby QF should Kerron van Vuuren need replacement.

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Replacements: 16 Cullen Collopy, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith.

 

Brumbies – 15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Leali’ifano, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Tom Cusack, 6 Rob Valetini, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Scott Sio.
Replacements: 16 Connal McInerney, 17 James Slipper, 18 Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Lachlan McCaffrey, 21 Jahrome Brown, 22 Matt Lucas, 23 Tom Wright.



12 Comments

  • Craig as his surname is turning out to be a burden on the unions’ finances. Thanks for the article. We really have a shot of winning this game

    • Comment 1, posted at 20.06.19 13:43:10 by jdolivier Reply
    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • My heart says Sharks, my brain says Brumbies by 5

    • Comment 2, posted at 20.06.19 14:02:03 by revolverocelot Reply
    Team captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 1) : Burden is on the “‘Jacques Potgieter Deal” at the Sharks :mrgreen:

    • Comment 3, posted at 20.06.19 14:03:14 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 3) : And some people are keen on Paul Jordaan as well.

    • Comment 4, posted at 20.06.19 14:21:22 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ruan Pienaar as well I hear. Looks like Sharks are the old age home of SA Rugby. Access to medical care whilst enjoying time with friends and family. The added benefit of not playing and being paid.

    • Comment 5, posted at 20.06.19 14:29:21 by Keagan_Sharks Reply

    Keagan_SharksUnder 21 player
    		 

  • What about underdog wins all around with a possible final at Loftus with the Sharks? 2007 revenge match!

    • Comment 6, posted at 20.06.19 14:37:23 by Keagan_Sharks Reply

    Keagan_SharksUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Keagan_Sharks (Comment 6) : Stop smoking that stuff it will destroy your brain ;-)

    • Comment 7, posted at 20.06.19 14:44:27 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • Maybe Burden is filling in as attack and defence coach.

    • Comment 8, posted at 20.06.19 14:47:48 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : Attacking the buffet and defending his spot on the physio table? :cool:

    • Comment 9, posted at 20.06.19 15:08:18 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Keagan_Sharks (Comment 5) : Theres a difference between Ruan Pienaar and Craig Burden,Ruan had a fantastic career in Ireland right up to his last game,Burden hardly played in France and was given a free release from his club.
    We could do a lot worse than Ruan at 9 or 10,just watching how well a guy like Stephen Donald fitted in at the Chiefs same age as Ruan 35,he was never the first choice but he filled in for injuries handoff the
    You can’t pay enough money for the experience Ruan would brigand unlike Burden he always was and is match fit

    • Comment 10, posted at 20.06.19 15:13:17 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 3) : 1000 percent

    • Comment 11, posted at 20.06.19 15:22:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 10) : agree with you, was being more tongue in cheek with my comments. Always rated Ruan, would be massive if he came back and mentored our boys. As for the Loftus final I concede that is a tik pipe dream lol. However if miracles do happen, let them favor the Sharks. Would be great to rub it in Stranskys, Mallets and Kempsons faces collectively if we win the Super Rugby final this year.

    • Comment 12, posted at 20.06.19 15:55:56 by Keagan_Sharks Reply

    Keagan_SharksUnder 21 player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.