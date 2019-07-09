Sharks Currie Cup Squad announced

New Currie Cup coach Sean Everitt has announced his Currie Cup squad for the upcoming 2019 season. The defending champions launch their shortened campaign – this World Cup season sees only a single round of fixtures before the knockouts – this Friday evening against Griquas at King’s Park.

Everitt has announced a squad that looks to have a nice mix of experience and youth. On the experience end of the spectrum, the Sharks welcome back an old stalwart in JP Pietersen. After several seasons in Europe, JP is back for two Currie Cup seasons (and, presumably, one Super Rugby season) to bolster playing resources – I think at fullback he may prove a valuable option given how thin our resources are there – and to mentor the youngsters. From there he is being earmarked for a coaching role. Old hands like Lwazi Mvovo, Coenie Oosthuizen, Craig Burden and Louis Schreuder bring a lot of experience, but frankly so does the bulk of the squad in people like Cam Wright, Jeremy Ward, Jacques Vermeulen, Kobus van Wyk and several more. It is good to see so many of the celebrated juniors of the last season or so being taken up into the squad and fans will be keenly following the fortunes of players like Pepsi Buthelezi, Fez Mbatha, JJ van der Mescht, Sanele Nohamba and Dylan Richardson…amongst others! And of course Tera Mtembu is back from injury. It will be interesting to see Inny Radebe back in action – he has been the forgotten man of Sharks rugby and hopefully he can have a good season.

The Sharks have gone with a co-captaincy this season and Tera Mtembu and Jeremy Ward will be at the reigns together. Interestingly Louis Schreuder, the successful Currie Cup captain from last season and the Super Rugby captain, is not one of the co-captains, officially because he will be missing a substantial portion of the campaign through injury. I think it is wonderful that Jeremy Ward gets this opportunity and also think it is not bad at all that Cam Wright gets a proper go at scrummie with the back up of Williams and Nohamba.

Everitt has been talking up the attacking approach that the Sharks will be employing. For the most part it sounds like just so many sound bites before the season starts…especially since he also made the confusing statements that the Sharks were so good on attack in Super Rugby and they want to carry on from there. Were we so good on attack in Super Rugby?! The stats seem to say something very different. Anyway, it will be interesting to see what happens in the season ahead.

Go Sharks!

The full squad of 39 is:

Bandisa Ndlovu, Aphelele Fassi, Coenie Oosthuizen, Boeta Chamberlain, Craig Burden, Cameron Wright, Cullen Collopy, Curwin Bosch, Dylan Richardson, Grant Williams, Fezo Mbatha, Ilunga Mukendi, Gideon Koegelenberg, Inny Radebe, Hyron Andrews, Jeremy Ward (captain), Jacques Vermeulen, JP Pietersen, JJ van der Mescht, Kobus van Wyk, John-Hubert Meyer, Leolin Zas, Juan Schoeman, Louis Schreuder, Kerron van Vuuren, Lwazi Mvovo, Khutha Mchunu, Marius Louw, Kwanda Dimaza, Muller du Plessis, Luke Stringer, Murray Koster, Michael Meyer, Rhyno Smith, Mzamo Majola, Sanele Nohamba, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ruben van Heerden, Tera Mtembu (captain)