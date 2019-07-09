Sharks Currie Cup Squad announced

New Currie Cup coach Sean Everitt has announced his Currie Cup squad for the upcoming 2019 season. The defending champions launch their shortened campaign – this World Cup season sees only a single round of fixtures before the knockouts – this Friday evening against Griquas at King’s Park.
Everitt has announced a squad that looks to have a nice mix of experience and youth. On the experience end of the spectrum, the Sharks welcome back an old stalwart in JP Pietersen. After several seasons in Europe, JP is back for two Currie Cup seasons (and, presumably, one Super Rugby season) to bolster playing resources – I think at fullback he may prove a valuable option given how thin our resources are there – and to mentor the youngsters. From there he is being earmarked for a coaching role. Old hands like Lwazi Mvovo, Coenie Oosthuizen, Craig Burden and Louis Schreuder bring a lot of experience, but frankly so does the bulk of the squad in people like Cam Wright, Jeremy Ward, Jacques Vermeulen, Kobus van Wyk and several more. It is good to see so many of the celebrated juniors of the last season or so being taken up into the squad and fans will be keenly following the fortunes of players like Pepsi Buthelezi, Fez Mbatha, JJ van der Mescht, Sanele Nohamba and Dylan Richardson…amongst others! And of course Tera Mtembu is back from injury. It will be interesting to see Inny Radebe back in action – he has been the forgotten man of Sharks rugby and hopefully he can have a good season.
The Sharks have gone with a co-captaincy this season and Tera Mtembu and Jeremy Ward will be at the reigns together. Interestingly Louis Schreuder, the successful Currie Cup captain from last season and the Super Rugby captain, is not one of the co-captains, officially because he will be missing a substantial portion of the campaign through injury. I think it is wonderful that Jeremy Ward gets this opportunity and also think it is not bad at all that Cam Wright gets a proper go at scrummie with the back up of Williams and Nohamba.
Everitt has been talking up the attacking approach that the Sharks will be employing. For the most part it sounds like just so many sound bites before the season starts…especially since he also made the confusing statements that the Sharks were so good on attack in Super Rugby and they want to carry on from there. Were we so good on attack in Super Rugby?! The stats seem to say something very different. Anyway, it will be interesting to see what happens in the season ahead.
Go Sharks!
The full squad of 39 is:
Bandisa Ndlovu, Aphelele Fassi, Coenie Oosthuizen, Boeta Chamberlain, Craig Burden, Cameron Wright, Cullen Collopy, Curwin Bosch, Dylan Richardson, Grant Williams, Fezo Mbatha, Ilunga Mukendi, Gideon Koegelenberg, Inny Radebe, Hyron Andrews, Jeremy Ward (captain), Jacques Vermeulen, JP Pietersen, JJ van der Mescht, Kobus van Wyk, John-Hubert Meyer, Leolin Zas, Juan Schoeman, Louis Schreuder, Kerron van Vuuren, Lwazi Mvovo, Khutha Mchunu, Marius Louw, Kwanda Dimaza, Muller du Plessis, Luke Stringer, Murray Koster, Michael Meyer, Rhyno Smith, Mzamo Majola, Sanele Nohamba, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ruben van Heerden, Tera Mtembu (captain)Tweet
It’s a nice squad. I hope they do well this year.
@robdylan (Comment 1) : Yeh interesting mix, some names I don’t really know and some included that I thought wouldn’t be around. Interested to see the team selection for Friday…I hope Everitt is bold in his choices as playing it safe will get us nowhere in the future
@robdylan (Comment 1) : Greetings meneer! How are you keeping?
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : Absolutely agree…
Agreed, good looking squad… I really thought that Hendrikse lad would be a shoe-in though. Even at FH maybe or FB cover
@pastorshark (Comment 3) : I’m good thanks. Work keeping me super busy. I’m a bit excited again, though, with Sean finally in charge.
I think Sean refers to the Sharks actually managing this season to hold onto the ball for much longer periods – according to SA Rugby Mag we are joint second in the competition in putting 7+ phases together. The challenge now is to make use of this improved ability by speeding up our game and adding some unpredictability to score more tries.
@Karl (Comment 5) : I think they have left him as first choice 9 for the u21s. Nohamba basically just cover until Shreuder is good to play, but Nohamba is a good player too. I see Hendrikse’s brother was the Craven week 10.
Wasn’t Coenie Oosthuizen going to join Sale at the end of SR season 2019?
On wing rotation week I would start JP at wing and move him to 15 to give Fassi a break. Otherwise start him at 15 last 15 minutes. We really must get Fassi up to speed ASAP and the way he’s been going he shows he is ready for that to happen now.
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : Ja, saw him play once or twice for Glenwood this year. Classy player
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : Thanks for the u21 info. I completely forgot there was anything else going on!
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Good stufe…I’m lying on a warm and beautiful beach as I write this…on a long overdue holiday!! I’m looking forward to what the coaching change brings…
@Bokhoring (Comment 7) : Fair enough…my issue is, though that a lot of that phase ball was close quarter stuff…and it didn’t seem to be too far from 10-man rugby to be honest…but maybe I am being to harsh…I didn’t have a chance to watch much rugby in the last two months…
@coolfusion (Comment 10) : agreed…
@pastorshark (Comment 14) : It definitely was not very effective