Super team vs. Griquas

Sean Everitt has picked a team full of Super Rugby experience for Friday night’s game. JPP slots back in at 13 next to Ward at 12. I am looking forward to seeing the loose trio of Stringer, Vermeulen and Mtembu taking on the Kwas.

It seems the old 22 player limit has now been removed in 2019.

Juan Schoeman Kerron van Vuuren Coenie Oosthuizen Ruben van Heerden Hyron Andrews Luke Stringer Jacques Vermeulen Tera Mtembu (co-captain) Cameron Wright Curwin Bosch Lwazi Mvovo Jeremy Ward (co-captain) JP Pietersen Kobus van Wyk Aphelele Fassi

Replacements