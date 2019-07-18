Bokhoring

Smith and Fassi swap for WP


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 18 Jul 2019 at 11:54

Sean Everitt has kept the team that got trounced by the Kwas intact, except that Fassi and Smith swap places in the starting team and on the bench. Every one in the squad will have to lift their performance dramatically if the Sharks want any hope of beating a WP team that was really strong in especially the scrums. Hopefully the disaster last Friday will serve as a wake-up call.

  1. Juan Schoeman
  2. Kerron van Vuuren
  3. Coenie Oosthuizen
  4. Ruben van Heerden
  5. Hyron Andrews
  6. Luke Stringer
  7. Jacques Vermeulen
  8. Tera Mtembu (c)
  9. Cameron Wright
  10. Curwin Bosch
  11. Lwazi Mvovo
  12. Jeremy Ward (c)
  13. JP Pietersen
  14. Kobus van Wyk
  15. Rhyno Smith

Replacements

  1. Craig Burden
  2. Mzamo Majola
  3. John-Hubert Meyer
  4. Gideon Koegelenberg
  5. Phepsi Buthelezi
  6. Sanele Nohamba
  7. Marius Louw
  8. Aphelele Fassi

 



10 Comments

  • This game starts at 2 pm with the springbok game on tv at 5:05pm

    • Comment 1, posted at 18.07.19 12:50:24 by revolverocelot Reply
    Team captain
    		 

  • Why does Fassi get dropped but nobody else. different coach same result. What are we not seeing? If we’re benching guys for poor performances then Vermeulen is hell of a lucky.

    • Comment 2, posted at 18.07.19 13:52:00 by Hulk Reply
    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 2) : Just a thought, do you think it is more about dropping Fassi or giving Rhyno a well deserved shot. He has played generally well the few times he has been called on by the Sharks and even though he is going to the Cheetahs, he deserves a shot. Personally I would have dropped Van Wyk and moved Fassi to the wing, but I truly think it is less about dropping Fassi and more about giving Rhyno a chance.

    • Comment 3, posted at 18.07.19 14:10:37 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearAssistant coach
    		 

  • This switch makes zero sense. Smith is leaving so cheers mate carry the water and lets actually test and build the guys sticking around. Based on the performances of both sides last week this could get ugly. Meant to be cold and rainy in Durban on Saturday

    • Comment 4, posted at 18.07.19 14:22:28 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 4) : What’s cold in Durban, 20? ;-)

    • Comment 5, posted at 18.07.19 14:34:43 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearAssistant coach
    		 

  • Western Province

    15 SP Marais, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

    Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Craig Barry

    • Comment 6, posted at 18.07.19 14:38:28 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 2) : @SheldonK (Comment 4) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 5) : Seems to me the new coach is not over reacting with mass changes, maybe just trying Smith at FB

    A lot is going into team selection, a big balancing act, Even though smith, Coenie and Jacques Vermeulen are leaving after the CC they are still in the mix as Everett is balancing his squad to try and win this CC as well as apposed to use it totally as a SR pre season

    • Comment 7, posted at 18.07.19 14:42:38 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • Big Question

    With the twins, ginger, Vermualan not around for us in next years SR

    Who will be our starting Loosies and who should we recruit

    What happened to the Tambwe spectulation? is he still on his way? the article said he was going to play CC for us ? his already playing for the lions in the CC, will we still recruit him post CC?

    • Comment 8, posted at 18.07.19 14:45:31 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 8) : Give our excellent youngsters a shot? Buthelezi at 8, Stringer at 6, and Paul at 7. Hopefully Tera can regain his form in the CC, stay fit as he will also strengthen that trio.

    • Comment 9, posted at 18.07.19 14:55:24 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearAssistant coach
    		 

  • Louw must be pissed that Rassie keeps selecting unfit Malherbe ahead of him.

    • Comment 10, posted at 18.07.19 15:21:25 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.