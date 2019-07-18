Smith and Fassi swap for WP

Sean Everitt has kept the team that got trounced by the Kwas intact, except that Fassi and Smith swap places in the starting team and on the bench. Every one in the squad will have to lift their performance dramatically if the Sharks want any hope of beating a WP team that was really strong in especially the scrums. Hopefully the disaster last Friday will serve as a wake-up call.
- Juan Schoeman
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Ruben van Heerden
- Hyron Andrews
- Luke Stringer
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Tera Mtembu (c)
- Cameron Wright
- Curwin Bosch
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Jeremy Ward (c)
- JP Pietersen
- Kobus van Wyk
- Rhyno Smith
Replacements
- Craig Burden
- Mzamo Majola
- John-Hubert Meyer
- Gideon Koegelenberg
- Phepsi Buthelezi
- Sanele Nohamba
- Marius Louw
- Aphelele Fassi
Tweet
This game starts at 2 pm with the springbok game on tv at 5:05pm
Why does Fassi get dropped but nobody else. different coach same result. What are we not seeing? If we’re benching guys for poor performances then Vermeulen is hell of a lucky.
@Hulk (Comment 2) : Just a thought, do you think it is more about dropping Fassi or giving Rhyno a well deserved shot. He has played generally well the few times he has been called on by the Sharks and even though he is going to the Cheetahs, he deserves a shot. Personally I would have dropped Van Wyk and moved Fassi to the wing, but I truly think it is less about dropping Fassi and more about giving Rhyno a chance.
This switch makes zero sense. Smith is leaving so cheers mate carry the water and lets actually test and build the guys sticking around. Based on the performances of both sides last week this could get ugly. Meant to be cold and rainy in Durban on Saturday
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : What’s cold in Durban, 20?
Western Province
15 SP Marais, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 JD Schickerling, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl (captain), 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie
Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Craig Barry
@Hulk (Comment 2) : @SheldonK (Comment 4) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 5) : Seems to me the new coach is not over reacting with mass changes, maybe just trying Smith at FB
A lot is going into team selection, a big balancing act, Even though smith, Coenie and Jacques Vermeulen are leaving after the CC they are still in the mix as Everett is balancing his squad to try and win this CC as well as apposed to use it totally as a SR pre season
Big Question
With the twins, ginger, Vermualan not around for us in next years SR
Who will be our starting Loosies and who should we recruit
What happened to the Tambwe spectulation? is he still on his way? the article said he was going to play CC for us ? his already playing for the lions in the CC, will we still recruit him post CC?
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : Give our excellent youngsters a shot? Buthelezi at 8, Stringer at 6, and Paul at 7. Hopefully Tera can regain his form in the CC, stay fit as he will also strengthen that trio.
Louw must be pissed that Rassie keeps selecting unfit Malherbe ahead of him.