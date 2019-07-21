Sharks on the hunt for Super Rugby coach

With the Sharks confirming earlier this week that head coach Robert du Preez has decided to part ways with the union, finding a new head coach for Super Rugby in 2020 must surely be new CEO Eduard Coetzee’s most pressing priority.

Over the course of his five-year tenure, du Preez achieved a fair bit of success, but few could argue that his approach or run of results ever really won over the hearts and minds of the Kings Park faithful. With the Sharks regularly tipped as favourites to go all the way in Super Rugby, many of the rugby betting pundits would have lost money along the way as the start-studded squad regularly failed to live up to expectations under du Preez’s leadership.

As a big-name team, it is inevitable that a number of high-profile coaches from outside of the province will come up in conversation. Coetzee, however, has already emphasised that he will consider cultural fit as a pre-requisite for the position. The likes of Rory Duncan, former Cheetahs Director of Rugby, could come into the equation due to his Durban roots. He’s already been linked with the Kings job, though and has nothing more than a tenuous link to the Sharks, having spent his entire senior career elsewhere.

A more likely candidate could be Dick Muir; he showed a willingness to get back in to the scene a year or two back, but left the Sharks after just one campaign after clashing with du Preez. Muir’s credentials cannot be questioned and what’s more, with the Sharks facing a slew of senior player departures, he could be just the man to nurture a young squad through the inevitable rebuilding phase to come.

JP Pietersen, a Muir protégé, has returned to Durban, with an eye to moving into coaching in the not-too-distant future. Could he form part of a dynamic, “Sharks local” coaching team together with the man who discovered him all those years ago?

One other claim that cannot be overlooked is that of current Currie Cup coach Sean Everitt. There can be no more deserving name to be put into the hat and despite a lack of top level experience, the likeable Dundonian has served his time at the union and has a great record when it comes to player relations and talent development. Whilst perhaps not quite ready for a head coach role at this level yet, Everitt must certainly be in the mix as part of the coaching structure for 2020.