Mapimpi starts in Wellington

Mapimpi, PSDT and Etzebeth remains into the starting team with the rest of the places reserved for the players that flew across earlier. Kwagga Smit will get a chance to prove that he can fit in at test level.
Great to see Frans Steyn on the bench again. In my opinion the Boks will stand zero change at the World Cup unless Steyn starts at inside centre.
Louw (who had one of his best games against the Wallabies) gets the loose forward bench spot ahead of Coetzee and Elstadt.
Thor captains the team even though Etzebeth is a starter.
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff
Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel
Clearly the Boks aren’t too worried about defence out wide and went with strike runners instead, so hope they create space for them. Nice to see Franco Smith come out of retirement and coaching and move into the lock position
I will be very interested to see how Kwagga Smith goes as I don’t believe the Boks do their best with smaller loose forwards but willing to be proven wrong
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Well spotted. That is what you get if you copy and paste from supposedly professional news sites
Not the team I would have chosen but to make one or two changes I’d have:
Steyn and de Allende swapped around
Start Coetzee and had Kwagga on the bench
I’d have preferred Nkosi to start with Kolbe on the bench but if we must start Kolbe I’d definitely have Nkosi on the bench to come on for the last 20 minutes when NZ like to run the opposition ragged and I don’t have much confidence in Kolbe stopping a big NZ wing on his way to the try line.