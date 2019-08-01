Sharks team to face Pumas

The Cell C Sharks team to play the Phakisa Pumas in Nelspruit has been announced.
Coach Sean Everitt has opted to make only one rotational change with Phepsi Buthelezi starting at 7 and Jacques Vermeulen shifting to the bench.
This is a very important game for the Sharks as with 4 games to go they’re currently in 5th place on the log.
Adding to the pressure is that only one of those remaining games is at home (vs Cheetahs) with the last two away in Gauteng!
“The team is in a super-excited mood and keen to get the campaign back on track after the break and following a good finish against Western Province two weeks ago,” explained Everitt in the build-up to the match.
Now let’s hope they can show us that “super-excitement” on the field by not only beat the Pumas but also getting a bonus point whilst doing it!
Cell C Sharks
- Juan Schoeman
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Ruben van Heerden
- Hyron Andrews
- Luke Stringer
- Phepsi Buthelezi
- Tera Mtembu (co-captain)
- Cameron Wright
- Curwin Bosch
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Jeremy Ward (co-captain)
- JP Pietersen
- Kobus van Wyk
- Rhyno Smith
Replacements
- Craig Burden
- Mzamo Majola
- John-Hubert Meyer
- Gideon Koegelenberg
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Sanele Nohamba
- Marius Louw
- Aphelele Fassi
I guess this seems to be the best we have. Our pack will definitely be tested by the Pumas. We have a pretty mobile loose trio so lets hope we try move the ball around, because if we bash,bash,kick then he shouldn’t have picked this team.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : To be honest, I have never seen Phepsi play, didn’t watch a lot of rugby this year. What is his best skill as a loose forward?
@HeinF (Comment 2) : He is very much in the Keegan Daniel mould of a loose forward, although probably gets stuck in the tight stuff a bit more. When he was at DHS his combo with Gumede at loose forward and Nohamba at 9 was lethal. He is traditionally an 8 but has been moved around the loose trio since leaving school.
Would have preferred a Stringer/Vermeulen/Buthelezi loose trio, personally.
@Culling Song (Comment 4) : Likewise
I think Vermeulen is on the bench coz he was given extra time off last week while the rest of the team was still training. I was on the same flight as him from Durban to Cape Town last Wednesday.
I would have preferred Fassi to start on the wing though. It would give us more pace out wide and also boost his confidence. Also I hope that Richardson, JJ, and Muller Du Plessis get a chance to show what they can offer during this currie cup.
@sudhir (Comment 7) : That remains the problem with the shorter version of the CC, no time to give the younger guys a try, especially after we lost against Griekwas. Group stages already past the halfway mark
I’d like to have a look at an additional lock partner for van Heerden, he looks the part for next years SR season, but Andrews is still concerning me.
Wish they played Pepsi at 8, as he really doesn’t look to suit the blind side role and would prefer to see what he can dish up at 6 or 8.
See more of Fassi as already suggested, at 11 if not 15.