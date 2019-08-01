Sharks team to face Pumas

The Cell C Sharks team to play the Phakisa Pumas in Nelspruit has been announced.

Coach Sean Everitt has opted to make only one rotational change with Phepsi Buthelezi starting at 7 and Jacques Vermeulen shifting to the bench.

This is a very important game for the Sharks as with 4 games to go they’re currently in 5th place on the log.

Adding to the pressure is that only one of those remaining games is at home (vs Cheetahs) with the last two away in Gauteng!

“The team is in a super-excited mood and keen to get the campaign back on track after the break and following a good finish against Western Province two weeks ago,” explained Everitt in the build-up to the match.

Now let’s hope they can show us that “super-excitement” on the field by not only beat the Pumas but also getting a bonus point whilst doing it!

Cell C Sharks

Juan Schoeman Kerron van Vuuren Coenie Oosthuizen Ruben van Heerden Hyron Andrews Luke Stringer Phepsi Buthelezi Tera Mtembu (co-captain) Cameron Wright Curwin Bosch Lwazi Mvovo Jeremy Ward (co-captain) JP Pietersen Kobus van Wyk Rhyno Smith

Replacements