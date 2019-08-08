Beast starts in Salta

Rassie has swapped front rows for the final Rugby Championship game. He has kept the rest of the squad the same as in the draw in New Zealand.

The match could decide the winner of the Rugby Championship – a bonus point win against the Pumas will definitely clinch it for the Boks. If the All Blacks cannot manage a bonus point against the Wallabies, a win will do it for the Boks.

Apart from the 18 point margin in 2017, South Africa’s wins in Argentina has been close affairs. Argentina also won 2 of the last 3 RC games at home with the last one with a 13 point margin.

25 August 2012 Mendoza 16 – 16 draw

24 August 2013 Mendoza 17 – 22 South Africa

23 August 2014 Salta 31 – 33 South Africa

15 August 2015 Buenos Aires 12 – 26 South Africa 2015 RWC Warm-up

27 August 2016 Salta 26 – 24 Argentina

26 August 2017 Salta 23 – 41 South Africa

25 August 2018 Mendoza 32 – 19 Argentina

It looks like Rassie wants to take on the Pumas at scrum time. It is the part of the game where they are really struggling over recent years. Lavanini is rested and Petti is on the bench, but expect the Pumas to compete strongly on Mbonambi and Marx’s throws.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel.

Argentina – 15 Emilian Boffelli , 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matías Moroni, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolás Sánchez, 9 Tomás Cubelli, 8 Facundo Isa, 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Matías Alemanno, 3 Juan Figallo, 2 Agustin Creevy (c), 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

Subs: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Ramiro Herera, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Benjamín Urdapilleta, 23 Joaquin Tuculet.