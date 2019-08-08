Majola, Vermeulen, Mohamba and Fassi starts against the Cheetahs

Sean Everitt has made a few changes in his squad for the crucial match against the Cheetahs at Kings Park:
Majola and Schoeman swaps places in the starting team and bench, Phepsi moves to 6, Vermeulen starts at 7 and Stringer drops out of the squad. Evan Roos (who still played for Paarl Boys last year) comes into the squad as loose forward replacement.
In the backline Nohamba and Wright swaps jerseys and so do Smith and Fassi.
1. Mzamo Majola
2. Kerron van Vuuren
3. Coenie Oosthuizen
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Phepsi Buthelezi
7. Jacques Vermeulen
8. Tera Mtembu (co-captain)
9. Sanele Nohamba
10. Curwin Bosch
11. Lwazi Mvovo
12. Jeremy Ward (co-captain)
13. JP Pietersen
14. Kobus van Wyk
15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
16. Craig Burden
17. Juan Schoeman
18. John-Hubert Meyer
19. Gideon Koegelenberg
20. Evan Roos
21. Cameron Wright
22. Marius Louw
23. Rhyno Smith
Mvovo owes all of us 3 tries for the 5 he butchered the previous 2 games
Good to see Evan Roos given an opportunity. Could become a good JL replacement if he replicate the form he displayed at school level.
Pepsi should also be given a run at 8. He was phenomenal for DHS in that position. At 6 he hasn’t been able to show the skills he has. And Richardson needs to be given a run too as the number of games left is quickly drying up.