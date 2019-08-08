Majola, Vermeulen, Mohamba and Fassi starts against the Cheetahs

Sean Everitt has made a few changes in his squad for the crucial match against the Cheetahs at Kings Park:

Majola and Schoeman swaps places in the starting team and bench, Phepsi moves to 6, Vermeulen starts at 7 and Stringer drops out of the squad. Evan Roos (who still played for Paarl Boys last year) comes into the squad as loose forward replacement.

In the backline Nohamba and Wright swaps jerseys and so do Smith and Fassi.

1. Mzamo Majola

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Phepsi Buthelezi

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Tera Mtembu (co-captain)

9. Sanele Nohamba

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Lwazi Mvovo

12. Jeremy Ward (co-captain)

13. JP Pietersen

14. Kobus van Wyk

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Craig Burden

17. Juan Schoeman

18. John-Hubert Meyer

19. Gideon Koegelenberg

20. Evan Roos

21. Cameron Wright

22. Marius Louw

23. Rhyno Smith