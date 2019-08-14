Marcell and Thomas starts against the Pumas

Schalk Brits will captain the Boks against the Pumas at Loftus. This is probably the last chance for some of these players to convince Rassie to take them with to Japan. I would expect Rassie to start his first choice team against Japan in the Boks’ only other World Cup warm-up match.
15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Rynhardt Elstadt, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Vincent Koch, 2 Schalk Brits (captain), 1 Thomas du Toit
Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Frans SteynTweet
Will it be live streamed
Interesting team, basically a put together side so wonder how cohesion and combos will work and gel. 2 tall props and a very short hooker, will be interesting to see how that fares as our scrum combo worked well last week.
I read that Rassie has told Kolisi to go full tilt for as long as he can, even if he has to be subbed in the 1st half, basically guaranteeing him a ticket to Japan. What could be interesting is that at some point, you could possibly have all 3 of Kwagga, Marco v S and Marcell on the field at the same time.
A Marcell and Kolisi combo could be very interesting. They’re both quick loosies but aren’t exactly small either so we have 2 hybrid flanks and no traditional open side or blindside.
@Karl (Comment 3) : I think it was always a given Kolisi was going to Japan.