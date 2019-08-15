Sharks take on the Lions without Bosch

Sean Everitt has catapulted Boeta Chamberlain straight into the starting team to replace Curwin Bosch who is out injured due to a lower back sprain.

Dylan Richardson is on the bench as a hooker replacement – I assume Sean has had enough of Burden’s poor discipline.

Jonny Meyer replaces Coenie Oosthuyzen who is also injured (ligament in left knee), and Leolin Zas comes into the team in place of Marius Louw (MCL injury to his left knee).

Mzamo Majola Kerron van Vuuren John-Hubert Meyer Ruben van Heerden Hyron Andrews Phepsi Buthelezi Jacques Vermeulen Tera Mtembu (c) Sanele Nohamba Boeta Chamberlain* Lwazi Mvovo Jeremy Ward (c) JP Pietersen Kobus van Wyk Aphelele Fassi