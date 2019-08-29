Bosch back at 10

Curwin Bosch is back from injury, which should mean that Boeta Chamberlain will be available for the Sharks U/21 team for the final against the Bulls
Mvovo is fit to play after leaving the field early on Loftus last Saturday.
The Bulls managed to find a lot of space when they attacked us out wide. The Cheetahs have the personnel and attitude to do the same – so the Sharks will have to address this problem on Saturday.
- Thomas du Toit
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Ruben van Heerden
- Hyron Andrews
- Phepsi Buthelezi
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Tera Mtembu (cc)
- Sanele Nohamba
- Curwin Bosch
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Andre Esterhuizen
- Jeremy Ward (cc)
- Kobus van Wyk
- Aphelele Fassi
Replacements:
- Dylan Richardson
- Mzamo Majola
- John-Hubert Meyer
- Gideon Koegelenberg
- Andisa Ntsila
- Cameron Wright
- Rhyno Smith
- JP Pietersen
Not a bad matchday 23. We definitely have the team to win this match, even if it is in Bloem. It all depends on which Sharks team shows up on Saturday…
Andisa Ntsila is going to be very good addition to the squad. Have seen him play plenty and will bring some X factor to our backrow
I must admit I liked how the Sharks were playing with Chamberlain at 10, Bosch is a bit different. Cheetahs have a good side on paper but do seem to fade in patches during a game giving opposition a chance. Sharks don’t have the best record in Bloem
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Both of Bosch and Chamberlain have a great skillset, but different players. Bosch can step and run faster, but it seems like Chamberlain has a better awareness of what is going on around him, which is why his small chip kicks and pop passes are so effective. Both are great at distribution. Bosch obviously brings that big boot of his to the table, but Chamberlain makes sure his clearance kicks only just go out to try and maximize his distance. Won’t say that everything I typed is accurate, just my opinion after seeing him play only twice. I will be more than happy with having the two of them as FH for SR next year.
@HeinF (Comment 4) : Chamberlain is the better tactical kicker of the two – he manages to kick into open space almost every time. Bosch can sometimes be guilty of aimless kicking straight into the hands of opposing wing / fullback.
If I selected the team I would have had Chamberlain on the bench instead of JPP. JP is a legend but nowadays he looks uncomfortable even at this level.
@HeinF (Comment 4) : @Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Im still of the opinion that Bosch is better suited to fullback, much like I thought Lambie was. Both are still good at flyhalf though. For me Chamberlain just asks more questions on attack and takes the ball flatter which creates space out side. Bosch, like Damien Willemse, take the ball deeper and rely on their stepping to hold defenders and create space.
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : You seem to have forgotten what Bosch did at FH during Super Rugby. Chamberlain looks like he can definitely develop into a good FH but does he have that X factor that Bosch has? Concerned about Meyer at TH. Too many collapsed scrums and penalties when he comes on.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Sharks had a last gasp win in Durban, Cheetahs came back from far behind to beat the WP. That is the patch that counts
Game in a Orange Bloem ????…… It is game on
@sudhir (Comment 8) : That is what makes it difficult to choose between the two, they are different type of FHs. But Bosch has proven himself, Chamberlain will need to first play to get the starting spot!
Going to be a cracking game! Cheetahs have been in great attacking form, scoring 34 tries, the most. The Sharks scored 20. The Cheetahs, unlike in seasons past have conceded the second least tries, 21. The Sharks have conceded 22.
Sharks have AE back, but quite frankly, that might not be a bad thing for the Cheetahs.
Cheetahs at home, I fear their loosies will be the difference, Cheetahs by 10, but I am expecting a titanic clash. Could just as well be Sharks by 10 given the fluctuations in firm by both teams.