Bosch back at 10

Curwin Bosch is back from injury, which should mean that Boeta Chamberlain will be available for the Sharks U/21 team for the final against the Bulls

Mvovo is fit to play after leaving the field early on Loftus last Saturday.

The Bulls managed to find a lot of space when they attacked us out wide. The Cheetahs have the personnel and attitude to do the same – so the Sharks will have to address this problem on Saturday.

Thomas du Toit Kerron van Vuuren Coenie Oosthuizen Ruben van Heerden Hyron Andrews Phepsi Buthelezi Jacques Vermeulen Tera Mtembu (cc) Sanele Nohamba Curwin Bosch Lwazi Mvovo Andre Esterhuizen Jeremy Ward (cc) Kobus van Wyk Aphelele Fassi

Replacements: