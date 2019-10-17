Powerful Bok pack and bench for Japan

This is clearly a team that plans to take on the fleet-footed Japanese team using the powerful Bok pack to prevent them from getting their high speed attacking game going. Lood starts next to Etzebeth with Snyman and Mostert on the bench.
The question will be if the Japanese can repeat what the All Blacks did in the opening game against the Boks – patiently probing SA’s rush defense until the cracks opened and they capitalized on any opportunity. The Japanese do not have the experience of the All Blacks but they certainly will not lack for belief especially with a very passionate crowd behind them.
The Boks should use their forward power to push for scrum penalties, maul the Japanese all day long and use their big runners to punch holes in the Japanese defense. Hopefully Rassie has learned the lessons of Brighton where the Japanese operated in tandem with low tacklers to cut the big Bok one off runners down and then using the second player to tackle on the ball or poach the ball at the breakdown.
This will be a fascinating match up between two completely different playing styles – power vs speed.
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.
I have a bad bad feeling about this……………………. hope I’m wrong but personally I don’t think this is the strongest match day squad!!!
@JD (Comment 1) : My thoughts are that we will win , however Japan will have their moments in the match
Most likely Wales (possibly France) in the semi, Wales will be very tough to get past, France (see Japan) and then we have the best chance in the final against England, Ireland or NZ in the final may be a bridge to far for us.
A Bok win will depend of their error rate and penalty count. If the Boks limit their errors then they should win comfortably. Japan will rely on the Boks making errors and trying to capitalise on those. I also think Wales will be waiting in the semi…
The Springbok plan is clearly to achieve dominance up front, aggressive defense when Japan on attack. The thing is, a mistake like a high tackle on an already short and ‘dipping’ Nipponese, or a spear tackle by accident and the team is in trouble.
@JD (Comment 1) : Agreed, I also think the replacement philosophy is limited…Jantjies and Frans as only backline players. Would have preferred Nkosi to Mapimpi.
@SeanJeff (Comment 5) : Also no very mobile loosies one could squeeze into the backs in a pinch. The likes of Kwagga or Jaco Kriel could have been useful there.
Also query some of Erasmus dodgy selections, but the Boks should have this one.Since the first game weeks ago against the A.B’s Boks have hardly raised a sweat against sub standard oposition Japan on the other hand have had to play four incredible tough teams.The Japs don’t have a huge lot of talent in reserve and have had to keep best team on field for most of the games.Boks on the other hand have been able to play third choice players out of position and still win.
We should have the fresher players be very surprised if we lose ,the semi will be a different story.
France,England and New Zealand are all also one game fresher
Im fairly confident that a dodgey red card for a dubious high tackle is going to determine at least one match during the world cup playoffs…just wonder which team it will affect…
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : Watch the French refs…..