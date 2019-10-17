Powerful Bok pack and bench for Japan

This is clearly a team that plans to take on the fleet-footed Japanese team using the powerful Bok pack to prevent them from getting their high speed attacking game going. Lood starts next to Etzebeth with Snyman and Mostert on the bench.

The question will be if the Japanese can repeat what the All Blacks did in the opening game against the Boks – patiently probing SA’s rush defense until the cracks opened and they capitalized on any opportunity. The Japanese do not have the experience of the All Blacks but they certainly will not lack for belief especially with a very passionate crowd behind them.

The Boks should use their forward power to push for scrum penalties, maul the Japanese all day long and use their big runners to punch holes in the Japanese defense. Hopefully Rassie has learned the lessons of Brighton where the Japanese operated in tandem with low tacklers to cut the big Bok one off runners down and then using the second player to tackle on the ball or poach the ball at the breakdown.

This will be a fascinating match up between two completely different playing styles – power vs speed.

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.