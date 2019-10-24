Rinse and repeat but without Kolbe

Cheslin Kolbe is out injured and replaced by Sbu Nkosi. Still a 6-2 split on the bench, so we can expect the same tactics as against Japan.

It is an open secret that the Welsh will rain the kicks on our back three, as we have looked very flaky under the high ball. We will need a much improved performance in that department, as well as cutting down on errors when we do create opportunities.

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.