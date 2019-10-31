Rassie sticks to 6-2 with Kolbe back

Kolbe takes over the 14 jersey from Nkosi who drops out of the squad. Rassie insists the plan (box kick ad nauseam, hope the opposition drops the ball, defend like demons, scrum and maul, kick the penalties) won’t change and the 6-2 bench split seems to be an indication that we can expect more of the same.

I do hope Rassie has planned a few surprises for the English, because this English pack can stand up to the Boks physical onslaught and the English backline is much better skilled than the Boks and play very intelligent rugby. Likewise the English will try and exploit our back three’s weakness under the high ball as well as the gap we leave out wide in our defensive system. Rassie is a pretty smart coach himself, but he is up against one of the smartest coaches in rugby assisted by a very experienced coaching team.

That said this does remind me of 1995 expect that this time it was England that trounced NZ in the semi (scoreline flattered the Kiwis) and not the other way around. Most pundits have pretty much written England’s name on Bill, but… South African teams do pull off upsets when they are completely written off through simple sheer bloody mindedness. And Rassie’s team oozes bloody mindedness.

Go Bokke. Please do not let Feral lift the Cup.

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Francois Louw, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.