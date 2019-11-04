Understanding the Core Differences between Rugby and Football

Confused between football and rugby? The games do have their similarities, but that can be attributed to the fact that they both originate from the ancient Greek game of Harpaston. Today, they are two entirely different games. While football remains the more popular game around the world, rugby does hold its own, especially when it comes to American and U.K. For one, both English football betting and rugby betting are popular among Betway bettors.

The Top Differences Between the Two Games

Now, you would probably know that rugby is a more physical game, and injuries are far more common. That being said, it still is exciting for its fans. And that’s not the only thing that separates the two games.

There are many differences that will help you distinguish between them.

Player count:

This is one of the most obvious differences. Football requires each team to have eleven players, while the number of rugby players in a team can range from thirteen to fifteen. However, both games have variations with lower player count.

Objective:

If you notice both the games properly, you will notice that the playing style is different. Football requires patience and strategies, while rugby is all about fluidity. Football players need to kick the ball through the goalpost to score, but rugby players can score by placing the ball on the ground.

Scoring rules:

When a football player carries the ball across the other team’s goal line or catches it, it is called a touchdown and the team is given six points. The scoring team can score an additional point (conversion) if they kick the ball through the goalpost. In rugby, the ‘touchdown’ is called try, and it rewards the team with four or five points. The team can earn two points through conversion. If you are looking to bet on sites like Betway, knowing the basics like how the scoring works, is important.

Time:

A football game lasts for four 15-minute quarters, and there is a half-time break after the second one. Rugby games are played in two 40-minute halves, which are separated by a 10-minute half-time. As a result, rugby ends up being more dynamic while football is more strategic.

Physical effort:

Sure, playing both the gams isn’t easy. However, when it comes to rugby, a player needs to have more stamina. This is because the game can be more physically demanding than football. The game requires endurance and good instincts. Football is about combining strength with agility. Both games involve a significant amount of contact.

Substitutions:

In a football field, there can be unlimited substitutions. On the other hand, rugby only grants seven substitutions.

Field size:

A rugby field tends to be longer (approx 328.1 feet) while a football field is about 300 feet in length and is much wider.

Both games are equally rewarding for viewers. Which one do you prefer more, and why? Let us know in the comments below.