Sean Everitt has included all his Boks in the 28 man squad for the Super Hero Sunday game against the Stormers. This is effectively the Sharks’ last warm up game before the Bulls game on the 31st January.

A number of the Sharks’ new signings announced last year has been included in the squad as well as giant lock Le Roux Roets who has joined the Sharks from the Pumas.

Being a warmup game the focus should be more about getting the team to gel and integrating the new players into the Sharks’ structures, but expect a hard game with no quarter given by either team. SA teams do not like to loose to each other – even in warmup games.

Forwards

Dylan Richardson

Henco Venter

Hyron Andrews

James Venter

JJ van der Mescht

John-Hubert Meyer

Kerron van Vuuren

Le Roux Roets

Mzamo Majola

Ox Nche

Ruben van Heerden

Sikhumbuzo Notshe

Tera Mtembu

Thomas du Toit

Tyler Paul

Backs

Andre Esterhuizen

Aphelele Fassi

Boeta Chamberlain

Curwin Bosch

Jeremy Ward

Louis Schreuder

Lukhanyo Am

Lwazi Mvovo

Madosh Tambwe

Makazole Mapimpi

Marius Louw

Sanele Nohamba

Sbu Nkosi