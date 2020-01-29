And Super Rugby kicks off

With the dramatic Bok win against the English in the World Cup Final last year still fresh in our minds and hearts, it does feel a bit surreal that the Super Rugby season kicks off this Friday. And what a kickoff it will be for a Sharks team under new management with a couple of new faces in the team.
The Sharks have an absolutely atrocious record against the Bulls. We have not beaten them in a Super Rugby match since 15 Feb 2014. Apart from a draw in 2016 we have been beaten by our cousins from Snor Dorp in every single match since then. For crying out loud, we have a better record against the champion Crusaders.
Come on boys – time to change this sorry state of affairs!
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward.
Interesting team selected. Clearly putting a premium on speed and attacking players. Just hope we have the grunt and physicality on defence to handle that aspect of the game. Bosch needs to step up this year.
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : With the personnel available, I think this is a very good team, with the only question being Burden. I have always been a huge fan, but last year he was a liability every time he stepped on the field, and we have two very good young hookers awaiting their shot. The starting props should expect 65 minutes or more, as the bench front row has question marks. 11 through 14 are superb players, so I’m expecting a lot from them. Fassi has loads of talent on attack, so hopefully he has shored up his defense.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 2) : With regard to Burden, the purpose of bringing an experienced player like him is to provide calm leadership, especially in pressure points in the match. Not an overly-hyped-up petulant teenager, which unfortunately is what we saw from Burden last season.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 3) : Agreed, was a walking penalty and yellow card last year. If that continues we wont win many. My only question mark is if we can handle teams taking us on upfront…do we have the physicality
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : See now you have a reason to watch on Friday, to answer your only question….
Sheldon, your 23 wasn’t too far off… Looks like a solid enough team. I think everyone knows that if our backs get the right kind of opportunity, we’ll rip them to shreds. Although, the Bulls have some decent firepower too. Gut feel says we’ll break the cycle of losing to these guys.
Vodacom Bulls:
15. Warrick Gelant, 14. Cornal Hendricks, 13. Johnny Kotze, 12. Burger Odendaal (C), 11. Rosko Specman, 10. Morné Steyn, 9. Ivan van Zyl, 8. Josh Strauss, 7. Abongile Nonkontwana, 6. Jeandré Rudolph, 5. Juandré Kruger, 4. Andries Ferreira, 3. Wiehahn Herbst, 2. Jaco Visagie, 1. Lizo Gqoboka
Replacements:16. Johan Grobbelaar, 17. Simphiwe Matanzima, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Ruan Nortje, 20. Ryno Pieterse, 21. Wian Vosloo, 22. Embrose Papier, 23. Manie Libbok.