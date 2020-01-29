And Super Rugby kicks off

With the dramatic Bok win against the English in the World Cup Final last year still fresh in our minds and hearts, it does feel a bit surreal that the Super Rugby season kicks off this Friday. And what a kickoff it will be for a Sharks team under new management with a couple of new faces in the team.

The Sharks have an absolutely atrocious record against the Bulls. We have not beaten them in a Super Rugby match since 15 Feb 2014. Apart from a draw in 2016 we have been beaten by our cousins from Snor Dorp in every single match since then. For crying out loud, we have a better record against the champion Crusaders.

Come on boys – time to change this sorry state of affairs!

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward.