Chamberlain starts against the Canes

Curwin Bosch had to fly home due a family bereavement and Boeta Chamberlain has been promoted to the 10 jersey. Sean Everitt went with a 6-2 split on the bench with only Sanele Nohamba and Jeremy Ward covering the back line. I would assume in case of Chamberlain needing to be replaced Mohamba could take over the place kicking from 9 and Andre can deputize at fly half.

Dylan Richardson comes in on the bench as a loose forward replacement.

This is definitely a match the Sharks can win, but the Canes will be the Sharks’ most difficult challenge thus far. The Canes will be back after a hectic travel schedule, but the Kiwi teams do seem to shake off travel fatigue when they arrive back home.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Phendulani Buthelezi, 22 Sanele Nohamba, 23 Jeremy Ward.