Am rested against the Rebels

Lukhanyo Am is rested and replaced by Jeremy Ward in the starting lineup. Andre Esterhuizen will take over the captaincy.
Sanele Nohamba gets a chance to start at 9, after doing exceptionally well as an emergency fly half. Mapimpi has recovered from his head knock and will hopefully get the chance to torment the Rebels with ball in hand.
Thomas and Ox are back in the starting lineup. The Sharks have the backs and loose forwards to cause problems for any opponent, but the forwards will need to start fronting up at scrum and line out time. A repeat of last weeks performance will see the Sharks get zero log points from this game.
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Andre Esterhuizen (c), 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Miami Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Hence Venter, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.
Is Chamberlain injured
@Gerriecellcshark (Comment 1) : He has a Lambie injury
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : to soon bru way to soon!!!
There’s something special about dark humour… Oor years after Jonah was first diagnosed, my cousin used to punch me in the kidney and shout Jonah Lomu!
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : hmm, yah let’s not.
I figured we would likely lose this game, however looking at the team we are able to put on the field and the bench I think we may actually make it a close game and or win.
Key factors: what condition is Bosch going to be in having now traveled back to Australasia? how will our scrums and lineouts execute?
With Thomas du Toit and Ox Nche starting, that’s in my humble opinion an encouraging sign, and hopefully Majola and Johnny Meyer can front up as well. Mind you the rest of the pack has an influence, Hookers, Locks and loose forwards. One wonders the significant of Sign vs Technique in term of the players supporting the props. I would think ideally you would want both. The Australian national team forwards would often reported to be lighter than their opponents (though when and where are those weight stats sourced) and yet on a few occasions are able to find ways to obtain the upper hand or at least not get destroyed.
The most referenced solution to our scrum issue seems to be drop Hyron and bring in Le Roux and JJ to start at lock and blind side flank or lock and bench. I guess it wouldn’t hurt to try.
Tambwe is defintely going to be targeted with the high balls. Hope he’s ready for the Gary Owen. What’s the situation with JJ? i was expecting to see more of him this season.