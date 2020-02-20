Am rested against the Rebels

Lukhanyo Am is rested and replaced by Jeremy Ward in the starting lineup. Andre Esterhuizen will take over the captaincy.

Sanele Nohamba gets a chance to start at 9, after doing exceptionally well as an emergency fly half. Mapimpi has recovered from his head knock and will hopefully get the chance to torment the Rebels with ball in hand.

Thomas and Ox are back in the starting lineup. The Sharks have the backs and loose forwards to cause problems for any opponent, but the forwards will need to start fronting up at scrum and line out time. A repeat of last weeks performance will see the Sharks get zero log points from this game.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Andre Esterhuizen (c), 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Miami Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Hence Venter, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.