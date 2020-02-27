Rotating for the Reds

Sean Everitt is clearly not a coach who believes in starting his preferred 15 for every possible match. Lukhanyo Am is back to captain the team, but Makazole Mapimpi, Tyler Paul and James Venter have all been rested.

Dylan Richardson and Henco Venter takes over the 6 and 7 jerseys and Lwazi Mvovo takes over the 11 jersey. Louis Schreuder and Sanele Nohamba swaps places.

The Reds will be full of confidence after the 10 try 64-5 demolition of the Sunwolves last weekend. Brad Thorn has been quietly building up a strong squad and especially a decent tight five. The Sharks forwards showed much improvement last week, but still need to up their game especially in the lineouts.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Jeremy Ward.