Guess who’s back….. to face the Jaguares

If what is said in the media is true then Saturdays home game at Jonsson Kings Park versus the Jaguares is a very important game for the Cell C Sharks. After a really good tour this game could show us if the team can perform under pressure and deliver a solid performance at home in the Tank!!!

For the home team Sbu Nkosi is back in the starting team in place of Madosh Tambwe who moves to the bench. Rested flankers James Venter and Tyler Paul has also been restored to the starting line-up with Henco Venter moving to the bench.

Of last weeks starting team Lwazi Mvovo and Dylan Richardson did not making the match day 23 and reserves Phepsi Buthelezi and Marius Louw also did not make the match day squad.

With Tambwe and Ward on the bench (and no Boeta Chamberlain) it should probably once again fall on Sanele Nohamba to cover both 9 & 10.

With the Stormers not playing this weekend the Cell C Sharks could just find themselves in top spot of the overall log that is if they can defeat the Jaguares.

However for me personally the Cell C Sharks have bigger Jaguares to fry as they need to step up and “revenge” last years home defeat to the Jaguares!

Cell C Sharks

1. Ox Nche

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Thomas du Toit

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Hyron Andrews

6. James Venter

7. Tyler Paul

8. Sikumbuzo Notshe

9. Louis Schreuder

10. Curwin Bosch

11. Makazole Mapimpi

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Lukhanyo Am (c)

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Craig Burden

17. Juan Schoeman

18. John-Hubert Meyer

19. Le Roux Roets

20. Henco Venter

21. Sanele Nohamba

22. Jeremy Ward

23. Madosh Tambwe