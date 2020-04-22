Good morning to one and all!!

I’m sure I’m not the only one that is missing and longing for things to go back to normal! But as that might take a while and I really need something new on Sharksworld, I have come up with something for us to think about and hopefully discuss a bit:

If you could ask an ex-Sharks player anything what would it be?

Let’s see who can come up with the best (and as this is a family friendly site, family rated) questions.

Let’s have a bit of fun and let the grey matter work a bit as I really need something sport related to discuss and talk about!!!

Hoping and praying that everyone of my Sharksworld family and your loved ones is safe and healthy during this extraordinary time!!!