Good morning to one and all!!

I’m sure I’m not the only one that is missing and longing for things to go back to normal! But as that might take a while and I really need something new on Sharksworld, I have come up with something for us to think about and hopefully discuss a bit:
If you could ask an ex-Sharks player anything what would it be?
Let’s see who can come up with the best (and as this is a family friendly site, family rated) questions.
Let’s have a bit of fun and let the grey matter work a bit as I really need something sport related to discuss and talk about!!!
Hoping and praying that everyone of my Sharksworld family and your loved ones is safe and healthy during this extraordinary time!!!
Awesome, thanks Jan! I’d love to ask Mark Richards how long it took him to remember his name after THAT hit…
I would love to ask Brent Russel what he thought his best position was.
They had some highlights of him on the sarugbymag site and he really was something special. I just wondered what Rassie would have managed to get out of him, like he did with Kolbe.
@StevieS (Comment 2) : On that note, in general it’d be interesting to speak to players and their coaches and compare the player’s perceived best position and the coaches take on the same position. Players like Russell, Pienaar, Steyn etc.
I’d live to find out if Marcell Coetzee would ever come back to the Sharks and if he wants to specialise as a number 8 now?