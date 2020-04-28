Bokhoring

Blast from the past


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Original Content on 28 Apr 2020 at 09:02

I hope everyone is still doing OK in these trying times. In the absence of any rugby (for that matter any sport apart from Belorussian football and Taiwanese baseball) StevieS has volunteered to create a few articles to keep the conversation going:

Hi, Sharks fans

During these days of lean rugby news, I thought it might be nice to delve into the old match programmes I have lying around to see what our teams looked like in the past and to see which clubs/teams were playing in the curtain raisers and who was playing for those teams. There are some interesting names, some which you may have forgotten. So, without further ado:

Date: 08 March 2003

Tournament: Super 12

Main Match: The Sharks vs Citibank Waratahs

Curtain Raiser: Natal Wildebeest vs Spoornet Bulldogs

 

Teams:

 

Natal Wildebeest                                                             Spoornet Bulldogs

 

Grant Henderson                             15                            Siyabonga Tiger Mangweni

Clark Manuel                                     14                           Chumani Booi

Malcolm Areington                          13                           Werner Coetzer

Grant Oliver                                       12                           Vusumzi Mbulali

Elton Jordaan                                    11                           Ian Fihlani

Grant Rees                                         10                           Gareth Wright

JP Copez                                             9                              Josh Fowles

Zane Ansell                                        8                              Pieter Pietie Loots

Jacque Deane                                    7                              Gareth Krause

Jaundre de Lange                            6                              Derek Hendry (c)

Greg Rawlinson*                             5                              Eddie Blackie Swart

Johan Muller                                    4                              Bruce Cumming

BJ Botha                                            3                              Danie Thiart

Peter Bush                                         2                              Hugo Horn

Conrad Magiera                               1                              Jane’ du Toit

 

Substitutes

 

Paul Hoffman                                   16                           Johan van Wyk

Darren Morgan                                17                           Vaughan Graham

Roderick Labuschagne                   18                           Lee Kotze

Kuanda Ntunja                                 19                           Sam Mtotywa

Neil Cole                                            20                           Vakalisile Vido Nako

Kevin Williams                                 21                           Werner Bester

Francois Barnies                              22                           Odwa Ndungane

 

Hugh Reece-Edwards        Coach                                 Kobus van der Merwe

Grant Bashford                 Assistant Coach                  David Dobela

 

* Denotes All Black player

 

The Sharks                                                                          Citibank Waratahs

 

Ricardo Loubscher                            15                         Mat Rogers

Wylie Human                                     14                         Scott Staniforth

Andre Snyman                                   13                         Matt Burke (c)

Trevor Halstead                                 12                         Nathan Grey

Stefan Terblanche                             11                          Lote Tuqiri

Butch James                                       10                         Shaun Berne

Craig Davidson                                  9                           Chris Whitaker

Brad Macleod-Henderson              8                            David Lyons

Shaun Sowerby (c)                           7                            Phil Waugh

Luke Watson                                     6                            Rocky Elsom

Albert van den Berg                        5                             Jono West

Philip Smit                                        4                             Tom Bowman

Deon Carstens                                  3                             Al Baxter

Gary Botha                                        2                             Brendan Cannon

Andre-Henri le Roux                      1                              Matt Dunning

 

Substitutes
Etienne Fynn                                    16                           Adam Freier

Eduard Coetzee                                17                           Rod Moore

Charl van Rensburg                        18                           Jone Tawake

Wayne van Heerden                       19                           Van Humphries

Ryan Walker                                    20                           Paul Sheedy

Rudi Keil                                           21                           Morgan Turinui

Brent Russell                                    22                           Nathan Blacklock

 

Kevin Putt                             Coach                                 Bob Dwyer

Clinton Isaacs                     Assistant Coach                Andrew Friend

 

Note: The spelling of names is as per the match programmes, so apologies for any errors.



