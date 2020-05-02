Second in the series from StevieS

Hi, Sharks fans
Date: 21 March 2003
Tournament: Super 12
Main Match: The Sharks vs Highlanders
Curtain Raiser: House of York College Rovers vs Mr Price Glenwood Falcons
Teams:
House of York College Rovers Mr Price Glenwood Falcons
Greg Goosen 15 Apie Pieterse
Phil Irving 14 Alistair McCormick
Brad Sparks 13 Werner Breedt
Paul Kendall 12 Riaan Meyer
Braden Ferreira 11 MG Nel
Dixie Tyrrell 10 Steve Crause
Tyron Francke 9 Shaun Manning
Tienie Bronkhorst 8 Garren Sheahan (c)
Devin Galtrey 7 Darren Letcher
Dave Armour 6 Marais van Wyk
Kurt Hold 5 Rudi Urbach
Waldo Herbst 4 Jono Coetzee
Sean Brannigan 3 Petros Methula
Richard Kelly (c) 2 Sarel Potgieter
George Holland 1 Shaun Stevens
Substitutes
Richard Schwikkard 16 Wesley Wagner
Dayle Shortt 17 Brandon Ferez
Ryan Hartslief 18 Brighton Mhlambi
Daren Reed 19 Eugene De Klerk
Heath Wassink 20 Tulani Mtetwa
Dave Row 21 Kevin Francis
Charles Mndaweni 22 Darren van Rooyen
Sean Everitt Coach Steve Atherton
The Sharks Highlanders
Justin Swart 15 Willie Walker
Wylie Human 14 Brad Fleming
Andre Snyman 13 Ryan Nicholas
Rudi Keil 12 Paul Steinmetz
Stefan Terblanche 11 Seru Rabeni
Butch James 10 James Arlidge
Craig Davidson 9 Danny Lee
Shaun Sowerby (c) 8 Taine Randell (c)
Wayne van Heerden 7 Josh Blackie
Luke Watson 6 Kelvin Middleton
Charl van Rensburg 5 Simon Maling
Johan Muller 4 Filipo Levi
Deon Carstens 3 Carl Hayman
Gary Botha 2 Anton Oliver
Andre-Henri le Roux 1 Carl Hoeft
Substitutes
Etienne Fynn 16 Tom Willis
Eduard Coetzee 17 Joe McDonnell
Greg Rawlinson 18 Samiu Vahafolau
Brad Macleod-Henderson 19 Ben Herring / Peter Bowden
Ryan Walker 20 Byron Kelleher
Trevor Halstead 21 Illiesa Tanivula
Brent Russell 22 Paul Williams
Kevin Putt Coach Laurie Mains
Clinton Isaacs Assistant Coach Greg Cooper
It’s interesting that John Smit hasn’t featured in either of the teams posted and 12 months later he was Springbok captain and a sharks regular starter. Shows what a left field choice he was by Jake White.
@Hulk (Comment 1) : Wasn’t he injured?
@Hulk (Comment 1) : @StevieS (Comment 2) : John Smit was in the 2003 Bok RWC squad Gary Botha was not, Smit made his debut for the Boks in 2000, so his choice as captain by White was not really out of left field. He had played both prop and hooker for the Boks, and was part of the Bok “leadership team” at the 2003 RWC under Stroolie. He also captained the Boks in a match at the 2003 RWC when Krige was rested. So it wasn’t even Jake White who first made him captain.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 3) : I’d forgotten he captained the side in a pool match at RWC 2003.
I was more commenting on the fact that I believe he was injured, which is why the Sharks were playing Gary Botha.
I checked some old articles and Smit was injured. We also had Lukas van Biljon in the team at that stage, and he was also injured at a point during the season, which saw Gary start some games.