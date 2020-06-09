Super Rugby restarts ….. in New Zealand

The Sharks are getting ready to resume training but supporters will still have to wait a while before seeing our team on a rugby field.

At least there will be some live rugby (with crowds) on TV this weekend. Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off with the 5 Kiwi franchises playing each other home and away. Whoever tops the log at the end of the tournament wins!

In other news:

Louis Schreuder is reported to have been released from his contract and will be leaving the Sharks with immediate effect