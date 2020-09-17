Finally local rugby restarts

Since the match between the Sharks and Stormers in March, I had to watch a couple of Super Rugby Aotearoa games (high quality games) and even had to resort to watching some Super Rugby AU games (perhaps I chose the wrong games but mostly error ridden affairs). Monster tackles, physical games with teams giving no quarter, great attacking moves – rugby to appreciate. However one element was missing – the tension in the pit of your stomach while edging (more like screaming) YOUR team on defending their slim lead while the other team is camped on their try line. I miss the elation after winning a crucial match and even the physical pain after losing. Watching rugby as a neutral is more of an intellectual exercise – you can appreciate the great play, but in the end it means nothing to YOU personally.

So on the 26th of September I along with all the other Sharks supporters can watch the Sharks take on the Bulls. The teams will be rusty and there will be lots of errors, but we will be supporting OUR team. There will be no spectators in the stadium, but with low attendance figures of late it may not seem that strange.

On the 3rd of October we will be able to watch what will be a good old Springbok trial match in effect. Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids will coach two teams (Green and Gold) picked (apparently in the tried-and-tested school yard game fashion) from a squad of 60 players.

On the 10th of October a new local competition will commence – details still to be announced, but apparently will run over Christmas and New Year (bad news for SA cricket) with the final on the 23rd of January.

Details on whether the Boks will play in a Rugby Championship is still scarce, and we have no idea what will replace Super Rugby next year, but at least this is a start.

I for one cannot wait. My family on the other hand does not match my excitement at all.