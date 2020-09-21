Fassi out for 3 months

The Sharks have been hit by a number of high profile injuries even before what’s left of the 2020 rugby season kicks off. Aphelele Fassi picked up a shoulder injury during training last week and will be out of action for at least 3 months after undergoing surgery. Really sad news as many of us were really looking forward to again seeing Fassi ghosting through defenses.

Kerron van Vuuren suffered a pectoral tear and should be back in action towards the end of October. With injuries to Sbu Nkosi (sternum) and Madosh Tambwe (hamstring) plus Makazole Mapimpi on a short term Japanese contract, the Sharks will have to field a make shift back three for Saturday’s game against the Bulls. Bosch will likely have to move to 15 with new signing Libbok taking up the 10 jersey.