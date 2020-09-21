Fassi out for 3 months

The Sharks have been hit by a number of high profile injuries even before what’s left of the 2020 rugby season kicks off. Aphelele Fassi picked up a shoulder injury during training last week and will be out of action for at least 3 months after undergoing surgery. Really sad news as many of us were really looking forward to again seeing Fassi ghosting through defenses.
Kerron van Vuuren suffered a pectoral tear and should be back in action towards the end of October. With injuries to Sbu Nkosi (sternum) and Madosh Tambwe (hamstring) plus Makazole Mapimpi on a short term Japanese contract, the Sharks will have to field a make shift back three for Saturday’s game against the Bulls. Bosch will likely have to move to 15 with new signing Libbok taking up the 10 jersey.
Tweet
Libbok will play at 15 I’m sure.
Yup, pretty sure Libbok will play 15. Maybe move Kok to the wing.
I’ve just see the team for this weekend. It appears we have a lot more players injured. And one or two that I gather have fallen out of favour.
@durbsguy (Comment 3) : Who are the players who’ve fallen out of favour?