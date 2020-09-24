Bokhoring

Squad for Loftus


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Sharks on 24 Sep 2020 at 17:56

James and Henco Venter join the growing injury list and are also not available for Saturday’s game against the Bulls. It will be up to Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Tera Mtembu to guide the young loose forwards in the squad.

Likewise JP Pietersen has been roped in to add some experience in the back three.

The squad includes a number of U/20 Bok players who traveled to Argentina in 2019 – Thaakir Abrahams, Caleb Dingaan Celimpilo Gumede, Jaden Hendrikse, Emile van Heerden plus “old” Sharks hands  JJ van der Mescht, Phepsi Buthelezi and Sanele Nohamba.

Forwards:

Ox Nche, Mzamo Majola, Dylan Richardson, Dan Jooste, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer, Ruben van Heerden, JJ van der Mescht, Hyron Andrews, Emile van Heerden, Evan Roos, Adam Mountfort, Celimpilo Gumede, Tera Mtembu, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Phepsi Buthelezi

Backs:

Grant Williams, Sanele Nohamba, Jaden Hendrikse, Curwin Bosch, Jordan Chait, Muller du Plessis, Caleb Dingaan, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Lukhanyo Am, JP Pietersen, Werner Kok, Manie Libbok, Thaakir Abrahams



53 Comments

  • Any more info about the new guys and what positions they play? The u/20s and Adam Mountfort

    Author
  • I see Le Roux Rotes and Boeta Chamberlain isn’t there. I hope they are both injured and not left.

  • @durbsguy (Comment 2) : Roets has gone back to the Pumas. Apparently he was on loan to the Sharks.

  • Hi all.
    I think it’s been more than 6 months since I last posted. I hope you are all still well. It has been a challenging, hectic 6 months…and I am enjoying the first day of a much-needed week of leave.
    Lovely to be able to watch some rugby on a chilled day. Pity about all the injuries, but good to see where we are at and to have a look at our depth in some areas…

  • @ChrisS (Comment 3) : Ah disappointing, but lock seems to be a position we always end up managing to find a decent player in, even when the stocks are cleared out. I did miss Jandre Marais yesterday when watching Bordeaux.

  • Sharks 14 points down. Poor kicking game from the Sharks

  • So annoying that potentially our best season in over a decade got scrapped. Will never get over it.

  • 21 down. Bulls capitalize on every mistake

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 8) : 14 down realistically, the last one, rasta let the bulls stop out mall from our side

  • @jdolivier (Comment 9) : *our

  • The 21 point yellow card was very unlucky…first contact was head to head and threw everything else in the tackle…

  • Well these warm up games we are usually underwhelming, so far so good

  • @pastorshark (Comment 11) : Full agreement, very well handled by Rasta, other ref could easily have gone red with the new laws on head contact

  • @jdolivier (Comment 9) : Their second try included an inside pass where the Bull had both feet in touch…

  • @jdolivier (Comment 13) : agreed…

  • @pastorshark (Comment 14) : Warm up game, we really never feature in them

  • @pastorshark (Comment 14) : But yes

  • Not convinced of the reffing at the breakdown…

  • Fassi, nkosi and mapimpi are seriously missed, our backline looks static

  • @pastorshark (Comment 18) : Rasta penalizes sharks within a second but the bulls slow our ball down the whole time

  • @jdolivier (Comment 20) : That’s what I mean…

  • Also missing Tyler Paul and James Venter in the loose trio

  • @pastorshark (Comment 21) : Supporting your statement

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 22) : For sure

  • Poor Werner kok has had 3 head high tackles made on him

  • Oi vey

  • @jdolivier (Comment 23) : :mrgreen:

  • At this rate we will have 80 points on us

  • And we also miss Andre’s offloads in midfield

  • How much have the bulls improved during lockdown, our boys seems to have had a 4 month holiday

  • Piss poor kicking from the Sharks.

  • Libbok not having a good game tactically

  • Defense out wide is non-existent. Sharks have a lot of work

  • 35-0

  • Here is the team we just love to hate, cannot believe how badly they are playing

  • Have to compliment the Bulls defense. Bosch having one of his worst games in a while

  • Finally

  • The Bullsare playing well. Clearly well coached…line up defensively in a flash. But it is noticeable how the Sharks come into the game when the Bulls are actually penalised at the breakdown…

  • Our pace is well down…both defensively and with ball in hand…

  • This is a full super rugby strength bulls side vs a mismatch currie cup team. Lots of new 1st s for sharks structurally and its showing. Rassa has missed a bit and weve left a few tries out there.

  • @byron (Comment 40) : Sounds just about spot on…

  • There is definitely 2 different interpretations of the laws in the breakdown

  • Should have bsen a penalty to sharks for hands in the ruck but will take the try

  • 2nd half their is a ton more urgency from the sharks

  • @jdolivier (Comment 44) : *There, damn autocorrect

  • Without Andre and am organizing the defense, we suck out wide,

  • Thats 28 pkints to 7 in the last 40 minutes

  • Hendrikse has been extremely impressive

  • Can’t wait to read the reviews of this match : amazing bulls galvanized by Jake, sharks totally out muscled, there wil be no mention of the injury count. Rasta wasn’t good, but he sure was better than usual

  • Well that sucked I gather. Any injuries?

  • What is it with Ward and cards? I swear he continually picks them up. Liability on the field.

  • @Here be dragons (Comment 51) : At first look, the tackle didn’t seem high at all. It wasn’t truly a yellow, IMHO.

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 52) : His head and shoulder made initial contact with the head. Yellow at least, all day

