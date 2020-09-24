Squad for Loftus

James and Henco Venter join the growing injury list and are also not available for Saturday’s game against the Bulls. It will be up to Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Tera Mtembu to guide the young loose forwards in the squad.

Likewise JP Pietersen has been roped in to add some experience in the back three.

The squad includes a number of U/20 Bok players who traveled to Argentina in 2019 – Thaakir Abrahams, Caleb Dingaan Celimpilo Gumede, Jaden Hendrikse, Emile van Heerden plus “old” Sharks hands JJ van der Mescht, Phepsi Buthelezi and Sanele Nohamba.

Forwards:

Ox Nche, Mzamo Majola, Dylan Richardson, Dan Jooste, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer, Ruben van Heerden, JJ van der Mescht, Hyron Andrews, Emile van Heerden, Evan Roos, Adam Mountfort, Celimpilo Gumede, Tera Mtembu, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Phepsi Buthelezi

Backs:

Grant Williams, Sanele Nohamba, Jaden Hendrikse, Curwin Bosch, Jordan Chait, Muller du Plessis, Caleb Dingaan, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Lukhanyo Am, JP Pietersen, Werner Kok, Manie Libbok, Thaakir Abrahams