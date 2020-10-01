Bokhoring

Lukhanyo Am captains the Springbok Gold team


Written by Henk Terblanche

Posted in :Springboks on 1 Oct 2020

Lukhanyo Am will captain the Springbok Gold team in Saturday’s trial match. He will be joined by fellow Shark Sikhumbuzo Notshe in the starting lineup with Dylan Richardson, James Venter,  Curwin Bosch and Werner Kok on the bench.

Sanele Nohamba, Hyron Andrews and Ox Nche all start in the Green team captained by Siya Kolisi, with Thomas du Toit, JJ van der Mescht, Manie Libbok, and Jeremy Ward on the bench.

Springbok Green –

15 Gianni Lombard, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Arno Botha, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Schalk Erasmus, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Junior Pokomela, 22 Embrose Papier, 23 Manie Libbok, 24  Jeremy Ward, 25 Kade Wolhuter.

 Springbok Gold – 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Nizaam Carr, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Subs: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Carlü Sadie, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 James Venter, 21 Vincent Tshituka, 22 Ivan van Zyl, 23 Curwin Bosch, 24 Werner Kok, 25 Manuel Rass.



3 Comments

  • Whilst I understand the usefulness of the game to provide entertainment and assess skills for the coach, I’m not sure I’m as interested in this game as I ought to be.

    Comment 1, posted at 01.10.20 13:23:08 by SeanJeff
    Author
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • A couple of Sharks looked a lot better than against the Bulls. Sanele Nohamba, Ox, Andrews all had good games.

    Comment 2, posted at 05.10.20 07:05:24 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 2) : I didn’t get to see it, but I’m glad to hear that. Maybe the loss to the Bulls was a good wake up call for the Sharks.

    Comment 3, posted at 08.10.20 13:24:45 by StevieS
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

